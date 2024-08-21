The StarPlus show Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, which stars Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, has become a favorite of many. SVF Entertainment produces it. Check out the written update of episode 38, airing on August 21, 2024.
In today’s episode, we will see that Deepika constantly thinks about Chirag, and it turns out Chirag feels the same way about her. Meanwhile, Sobha questions Yashwant about his quiet departure. Yashwant responds by asserting that he’s not like Sobha, who is deceitful and promises to outsmart her this time.
Deepika begins playing the flute, but Janvi abruptly snatches it and throws it aside. Janvi confronts Deepika about her upcoming marriage and accuses Chirag of scolding her because of it. Deepika insists that she’s not hiding anything. In her frustration, Janvi starts tossing things around the room and grabs a photo frame of Deepika’s father, attempting to break it. When Janvi tries to slap Deepika, Deepika blocks the slap and mocks Janvi.
In the next scene, Yashwant asks Shiv for a loan of five lakhs to arrange Deepika’s wedding. Sobha finds out that Yashwant has arranged for Deepika to marry an older man and feels pleased and excited about it. Shiv agrees to give Yashwant the money without charging interest and says he doesn’t need it back, as he wants Deepika to be happy and comment on it.
Further, Chirag is preparing to meet Deepika but struggles to pick the right outfit from his wardrobe. At that moment, Prithvi and Saloni arrive to tease him. They express their interest in joining him on the date and meeting his future wife. Chirag promises to take them along if Deepika agrees to the date.
Chirag is waiting for Deepika, who hasn’t arrived yet. As he begins to sense her presence, he spots her approaching. Chirag recites a poem for Deepika, which touches her deeply. Deepika recalls the unpleasant behavior of Chirag’s mother towards her. Chirag acknowledges that his mother might not accept her but promises that he will persuade her. He tells Deepika that he needs her support sometimes, and Chirag reassures her that he will never let go of her hand. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
