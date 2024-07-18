Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a Star Plus television show, produce by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. Each episode has an amazing twist, making it a hit.
In today’s episode of July 18th, 2024, Bhagyasree cries and expresses her desire to have Saisha back home. Tara and Raju try to console Bhagyasree and assure her they will find a way to bring Saisha back. Bhagyasree asks Raju how they plan to bring the little girl home and expresses her concern over Savi’s interview allegations about Rajat being a bad father and her belief that Savi is seeking revenge.
Later, Mrunmayi opens the door and suddenly notices Aman standing near the lift area. Aman says he wants to talk about Sai and asks why Savi asked Saisha to choose Ashika and defame Rajat. The whole Thakkar family is in distress because of Savi’s actions. Later, Mrunmayi recalls past events of what the Thakkar family has done to the Bhosle family and supports Savi’s decision.
Ashika shows Saisha her new room, and the little girl stays silent. Ashika offers Saisha some chocolate, but Saisha refuses to eat it. Harsh then comes and tells Ashika that Saisha is Rajat’s daughter and may not be used to luxurious treats like expensive chocolate and she would like Gujarati’s special Dhokla and makes comments about it.
Later, Savi feeds food to the pet dog (Chocolate) and then goes missing and later, she recalls memories with Saisha. Suddenly, Isha says that Savi has given a lot of food to the dog and comments on it. Isha says to Savi that she knows Savi is missing Saisha and comments on it.
In the next scene, Savi asks Isha what she thinks about Ashika. Mrunmayi interrupts and says that Ashika can’t be a good mother. Later, Isha tells Mrunmayi she should not say bad things about others without knowing and commenting on them. Savi hopes Saisha will be happy with her mother.
Later, Shashank comes to Savi’s house and apologizes for breaking the engagement. Savi says his actions speak a lot about him, and she tells Shashank that she doesn’t want to marry him and tells him to leave the house.
Shashank sees Rajat and says to Rajat that he went to apologize to Savi for asking her to marry her but sent him out of the house. Savi hears Rajat and Shashank’s conversation. Later, Rajat asks Savi about the reason for not marrying and starts arguing. Later, Savi interrupts and tells them to shut up. Later, Savi and Rajat start arguing with each other.
In the next scene, Rajat goes to Savi’s room, touches her toys, recalls memories with Saisha, and cries for her.
Lastly, Rajat also recalls memories with Ashika, where she always scolds him for his middle-class financial condition and leaves him. Coming into reality, Rajat calls Mr. Vadia (Rajat’s lawyer) and tells him that he wants Saisha back at any cost.