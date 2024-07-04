In the episode, Rajat tells Harsh over the phone that he wants to thank him for reminding him of his purpose of destroying him. Rajat tells Harsh that Ashika is an opportunist and that she is only with him because he has money. Rajat promises to leave him if he runs out of money. Harsh threatens to ruin Rajat and also ends the phone call. Harsh gets furious and breaks his phone. Harsh expresses his intention to destroy Rajat and comments on it.
Savi sees Rajat trying to talk to him about Saisha. Rajat tells Savi that he has previously told her he does not want to talk to her and leaves from there. Savi continues to try to talk to Rajat on the lift. Savi tells Rajat that Saisha is hearing negative things about her mother. According to Savi, Saisha learned today that her mother is a shameless lady, which is why their marriage ended. Rajat thinks about Ashika and asks Savi just to shut up.
Bhagyasree stops Savi as she leaves the house and asks why she is trying to trap her son. Isha notices Bhagyasree arguing with Savi and asks her why she is arguing with her daughter.
Isha sees Rajat and greets him, telling Savi that she knows they are dating. Isha claims she noticed his photo while Savi was scrolling through his profile on the Shefali website. Urmila and Harini also arrive at Savi’s residence and Isha informs Urmila that Rajat is the person in Savi’s life, and she tries to tell the truth to Isha, but she refuses.
Bhagyasree stops Isha and tells her that Rajat is her son; in response, Isha confirms that Rajat is indeed Bhagyasree’s son. Urmila notices it and mocks Isha before attempting to tell Rajat what occurred the last time, but Harini takes Isha away by instructing Milind to contact her.
Bhagyasree asks Rajat why he is not saying anything, as Isha refers to him as his son-in-law. Savi wants to take Isha inside, but Rajat immediately stops him and urges him to clear up this misunderstanding. Rajat comments on Savi and Isha, claiming he has never seen such a greedy and opportunistic lady. Savi warns Rajat to be careful what he says, as Isha is the same age as his mother. Savi also comments on Rajat; he doesn’t even have time to talk to his daughter, and she says she is not desperate to marry him.
Rajat comments on Savi and tells him that Isha came into his workplace as a reporter to learn how much he earns. Rajat informs Isha that if he meets her in his office, he will not leave her. Rajat tells Savi to remain away from his family and walk into their house.
Isha tells Savi at home that it is not her fault and that everything is just a big misunderstanding. Isha tells Savi how she has seen each of them several times, and Savi responds, saying she merely met him to talk about Saisha. Savi says it is inappropriate for her to enter Rajat’s office to ask questions about him. Shantanu questions Isha on why she did this. Isha claims she did this as Ishaan’s dying desire. Savi advises Isha not to do anything that would allow people to embarrass her and comment on it.