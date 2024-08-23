StarPlus’s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues entertaining the audience. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the upcoming episode update airing on 24th August 2024.
In the upcoming episode of the Janmashtami special, Saisha tells Savi that she is her Yashoda Maiya and her Kaniya. She makes her ready like Krishna and gives her a bansuri, and Saisha poses like Krishna. Later, Rajat comes and sees Saisha and calls her ladoo Gopal Makhan chor. Saisha replies by saying that Makhan is chor but at least offers Makhan to her; by listening to this, Rajat takes Saisha in his arms.
Later, Rajat says that this time, for his Krishna god (Saisha), he’ll break the Handi for his little Krishna and offer the god Makhan, too. Listening to this, Saisha and Savi get happy. In the next scene, all members enjoy Janmashtami, and Rajat climbs to break the Handi.
Competition between Rajat & Arsh begins to break the Handi, and both climb to the top. Rajat sees Arsh, and Arsh angrily says to Rajat that to whom you are going all mad is not your daughter, but she is my daughter. He taunts Rajat, the symbol of your love, and your ex-wife, Ashika’s daughter, saisha is my daughter. Arsh asks that you come to break the Handi and says that to break his head on it.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Written Update 23rd August
In today’s episode, we will see that Bhagyashree gives a customized Chooda for Savi to wear and also says that she has worn this while at the court hearing as he wants to see the reaction of Ashika and comment on it. Later, Bhagyashree tells Savi to rest and comment on it.
Later, Tara booked a honeymoon suit for Savi and Rajat as a gift, and Tara brings Savi to the hotel. Later, Rajat is in the hotel room and drinks champagne. He suddenly notices that his stomach is not well and starts to hurt. He calls the receptionist and tells her to send someone to help in Rajat’s room.
Savi comes to the room. The staff comes there and gives Savi a packet. Rajat asks her to give him the packet, but she denies it. She tells him how he can think like this and comment on it. Rajat snatches the packet from Savi, sees the condom packet, and mocks her. Later, Savi calls the receptionist, tells her about Rajat’s condition, and tells her to bring medicine.
Lastly, Rajat takes medicine and burps in front of Savi, who weirdly reacts to it. Rajat and Savi start fighting with each other. Suddenly, Rajat feels an emergency because his stomach is upset, and he runs towards the washroom, which makes Savi laugh. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Please watch this episode on StarPlus.