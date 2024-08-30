Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode (31 August) of GHKPM, Arsh tries to raise more doubts about Saisha's biological parents, ruining Rajat's happiness and putting him in question.

StarPlus’s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues entertaining the audience. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the upcoming episode update airing on 31 August 2024.

In the upcoming episode, Saisha visits Rajat’s office and innocently asks Rajat how she can sing nicely if Ashika, her mother, and her father aren’t good singers. She adds further that I have never seen you both singing. Surprised by the question, Rajat asks why she’s bringing this up. Saisha says that Arsh’s uncle told her to ask this and adds that kids inherit their talents from their parents, which leaves Rajat visibly shocked.

Saisha continues to ask Rajat whether she’s more like him or Ashika and insists he tells her the truth. This persistent questioning irritates Rajat, causing him to lose his temper.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Today’s Written Update-

Savi is busy getting Saisha ready in Rajat’s washroom, which is making Rajat late for work. She insists Saisha needs to be on time for school, so she asks Rajat to use another bathroom. After trying a couple of options and finding them either occupied or unsuitable, Rajat leaves for the office without a bath. Before he leaves, Raju scolds him for leaving Savi alone the previous night, but Rajat dismisses it, saying Savi can take care of herself. He leaves without breakfast, while Bhagyashree asks Raju to drop Sai at school, forgetting that Savi, Saisha’s teacher, will take her.

Later, Rajat meets with lawyer Wadia to discuss possibly giving Saisha custody to Ashika. Wadia advises Rajat that he’ll need to explain his reasons to the judge and consider how his family and Savi will react. When Wadia offers to listen to Rajat’s issues, Rajat coldly reminds him that he’s just his legal advisor. However, Rajat eventually apologizes and asks Wadia to keep their conversation private, which Wadia agrees to before leaving.

Meanwhile, Savi visits Isha’s house and shares the news that she has won the Best Teacher award, with Saisha performing at the event. The family is thrilled and plans to attend, though Savi struggles with Rajat’s lack of interest. When she invites Rajat to the ceremony, he dismisses her, but she pretends he agrees. Later, Arsh and Chitra plot to gain custody of Saisha by painting Ashika as a victim in the media. Though hesitant, Ashika agrees when Harsh promises to marry her once they succeed. When they hear about Savi’s award ceremony, they also decide to attend. End.

Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

