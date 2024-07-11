Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a Star Plus television show, produce by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. Each episode has an amazing twist, making it a hit.
In today’s episode of 11th July 2024, Savi feels upset as he returns home with Shashank, recalling Rajat’s cruel comments. Shashank asks whether she is all right; tomorrow is their engagement, and he wants to know why Rajat is always angry with her. Savi claims she is just concerned about Rajat’s daughter and has no regard for Rajat or his family; he is so arrogant and disrespectful that he does not even care for his daughter.
Later, Shashank receives a call from a friend informing him that Arsh is hosting a success party for Rajat at his house; however, he is unable to go because tomorrow is a special day. He tells Savi that he is really enthusiastic about their engagement tomorrow; is she also excited? Savi, with a frowning face, says yes.
Rajat arrives home and tells Mamta to take Saisha home as he is going to a party. Mamta frowns, thinking she wants to enjoy the celebration but couldn’t because of Saisha. She tells him not to worry about Saisha and gets out of the car.
Mamta gets out of the lift with Saisha and asks her to praise her in front of Bhagyashree. Later, Saisha starts coughing at Mamta’s face, and Mamta shouts at her for spoiling her makeup.
Bhagyashree answers the door and pampers Saisha while asking about Rajat. Mamta claims he went out for some job. Bhagyashree brings them inside. Savi coughs again. Bhagyashree says she’ll make turmeric milk for Saisha. Mamta tells her not to worry about Saisha; she informs Bhagyashree that she can make turmeric milk and feed it to her. Bhagyashree is happy to hear this and believes Mamta is an ideal match for Rajat.
Ashika attends to her guests during Arsh’s celebration. She notices Arsh looking toward the door instead of her and asks whether he expects a special guest. Arsh says it is very special and informs her that they have arrive. Ashika notices Rajat and becomes upset, asking why did he call Rajat here. Arsh asks her to have patience.
Saisha continues to cough. Mamta awakens and yells at her. Saisha claims her cough isn’t ceasing. Mamta gives an adult syrup and tells her to sleep. Saisha continues to cough. Mamta feeds her entire bottle and asks her to sleep. Saisha coughs again and calls on Pari Aunty. Savi wakes up worrying about Saisha.
Arsh says let’s celebrate and, showing the ring, tells guests that he got a surprise diamond ring to surprise her. He taunts Rajat that it’s okay if he takes the trophy this time; sooner or later, he always gets Rajat’s precious things. He continues to taunt Rajat.
Rajat remembered when he bought a diamond ring for Ashika after saving money for six months. When Ashika remarked that the diamond was a bit small, he told her it was precious on her finger. Then, coming out of the flashback, he commented that no matter how big a diamond is, it’s just a stone. Arsh said it might be a stone to someone but precious to someone else. After that, he sensually danced with Ashika, which upset Rajat even more. As a result, he got heavily drunk.