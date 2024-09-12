StarPlus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, tops the TRP chart with an interesting storyline. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the upcoming episode update airing on 13 September 2024.
In the upcoming episode, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) confronts Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) and shares that she doesn’t have any biological connection with Sai, but her relationship with her doesn’t need any proof. However, he doubts his own daughter and gives him the DNA test papers.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Today’s Written Update
Today’s episode begins with Savi discovering the truth: Rajat doubts that Sai is not his daughter but Ashika and Harsh’s daughter. Soon, the doctors leave Rajat, and Savi brings him home. Savi feels pity for Rajat and decides to find out the truth. Savi plans to get a DNA test done.
The next morning, Bhagyshree gets worried about Rajat’s toothache and blames Savi for Rajat’s condition. Bhagyshree accuses Savi of this. Savi becomes rebellious, confronts Bhagyshree, and shares about last night’s incident. However, Savi agrees to wear the wedding bangles on Rajendra’s order.
Later, Savi plans to get Rajat’s nails as a DNA sample, but she fails and is distressed. Then, Savi tries cutting Rajat’s hair at night while she sleeps. Suddenly, Rajat wakes up and gets scared to see Savi, and he screams, leading to bleeding in his gums. Savi cleans his gums with cotton and Rajat leaves. Savi wonders how to collect the DNA sample, and finally, she notices the cotton with Rajat’s blood.