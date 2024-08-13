StarPlus’s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues entertaining the audience. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the written update of episode 1304, airing on 13th August 2024.
In today’s episode, Bollywood singer Shaan performs at Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Rajat’s (Hitesh Bharadwaj) Engagement. The celebration reaches its peak as Shaan gets everyone dancing to his tunes. The Thakkars and Bhosles thank Shaan for his performance. Bhagyashree asks Shaan how he ended up there, and Shaan explains that the place is special to him because it’s where he had his first performance. They express their gratitude, and Shaan wishes Savi and Rajat all the best before leaving for work. As he departs, Savi glares at Rajat.
Later, All the members see Rajat is missing and try to find him; Harini mocks Thakkar and says that Rajat can’t do this. Savi and Lucky interrupt and say Rajat is here; he comes and brings Aman to the engagement ceremony. Savi is shocked when they see this. Later, Savi mocks Rajat, asks why he is here, and comments on it. Rajat defends Aman and comments.
In a dramatic turn of events, Rajat reassures Savi and the others that Aman is innocent and the police have apprehended the real culprit. This revelation leaves Mrunmayee in a state of shock, adding a thrilling twist to the story.
Later, all family members start the ceremony by going ahead with the couple and giving sweets to them. Rajat’s mom and dad perform the rituals and give good wishes to them.
Lastly, Savi and Rajat exchange rings. First, Savi wears a ring for Rajat. When it’s Rajat’s turn, everyone asks him to put the ring on Savi’s finger. Tara mentions that her brother might have brought a diamond ring. Rajat checks his pocket and realizes that he forgot the engagement ring. Bhagyashree offers a solution. She asks Rajat to put her engagement ring on Savi’s finger. Harini makes a taunting remark about the Thakkar family, as they had previously mentioned that Rajat would bring a diamond ring. Savi tells Bhagyashree that her ring isn’t necessary and that she doesn’t mind if there’s no ring. Later, Rajat argues with Savi and assures everyone not to worry, saying he has a ring. End.
