Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a Star Plus television show, produce by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. Each episode has an amazing twist, making it a hit.
In today’s episode of 15th July 2024, Isha (Manasvi Salve) looks emotionally upset and tells Savi that they shall get ready quickly and reach home as Shashank and his mother are waiting for the engagement. Savi (Bhavika Sharma) reveals that the engagement is canceled.
Tara apologizes to Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) for her mistake. Raju says they shall apologize to Bhosales because their Saisha (Amayra Khurana) is saved; they send them to jail instead. Savi left her engagement and saved Saisha, but her engagement is canceled because of them. Raju lashes out at him for his irresponsible behavior and says he can handle a big company and get a CEO of the Year award, but he can’t handle his daughter.
Rajat gets a call from a news channel reminding him about the interview tonight, and he shouts at the caller to cancel the interview.
Isha continues to cry profusely after learning about Savi’s engagement cancellation. Savi tries to comfort her and says it’s good that the engagement is canceled, as Shashank is a coward and can’t be her life partner. Isha says Savi did nothing wrong until now, so why does it always happen to her?
In the next scene, Aman tries to console guilt-stricken Rajat and says that though he did wrong with Savi’s family, he should focus on other things. Rajat sips alcohol and says he doesn’t know what he is feeling right now. Tara walks to him and says she is at fault, not him.
Bhagyashree walks in next and says the same. She says his father doesn’t show up, but he is happy with his success; they all performed garbha when Aman informed him that he got the CEO of the Year award, etc. Chitra gets a call and informs Harsh that Rajat has agreed to the interview.
Isha continues to be in emotional turmoil and tells her family that she is trying to contact Shashank and his family, but they are not picking up her calls. Shashank must have been worried about his career, as Rajat is his biggest client; she will apologize to Thakkars, request Rajat to clear the misunderstanding and convince Shashank to engage in 1-2 days.
Later, Savi requests that Isha not apologize to Thakkars. Later, Isha states that she wants to see Savi’s engagement. Savi says Isha will see her dead face if she talks about engagement again.
Savi gets a call from the school principal, who asks about the news. Savi says she is innocent, and the principal can remove her from her job. The principal says she is getting calls from parents, and she is worried about Savi, but she has to answer the parents’ calls. Savi disconnects the calls, saying she doesn’t want to comment anymore.
Rajat calls Shashank to his office. Shashank says whatever Savi did with Rajat was wrong, and he broke his engagement with Savi because of that. Rajat warns him not to speak when he didn’t ask him to speak and gives him a business contract to manage all his business events for a year if he marries Savi.