StarPlus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, tops the TRP chart with an interesting storyline. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the upcoming episode update airing on 15 September 2024.
In the upcoming episode, Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) decides to beg pardon from Savi (Bhavika Sharma) by surprising her with cute sorry notes. He asks for another chance and, lastly, asks her to begin a new journey with him, leaving Savi surprised.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Today’s Written Update
In today’s episode, Rajat becomes happy upon finding that Sai is his daughter. He acknowledges Savi’s help to find the truth. Rajat wonders about thanking her, but he is too shy to express his gratitude and thinks about ways to thank her. Meanwhile, Savi comes. Rajat expresses his gratitude for unveiling the truth. However, Savi becomes angry as she thinks Rajat is happy because he won. Savi taunts Rajat about his selfish nature, and soon, they indulge in a heated argument, during which Savi highlights that she did everything for Sai.
Later, Ashika prepares for an interview where Arsh’s interviewers taunt Ashika, and they indulge in the argument. Arsh handles the situation and asks Ashika to give a good interview so that they can defeat Rajat. As the interview begins, Bhagyashree and Lucky come. Bhagyshree taunts Ashika for being a bad mother, leaving Ashika heartbroken. Arsh indulges in a heated argument with Bhagyshree. Arsh warns Bhagyshree, but she stays aggressive and fights with her.
As Arsh pushes Bhagyshree, Rajat comes and saves her from falling down. Rajat takes a stand against Arsh and criticizes his behavior. Rajat also highlights that Arsh’s truth is out now, and he can’t do anything. Rajag reveals that Arsh will leave Ashika as he has used her now.