Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a Star Plus television show, produce by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. Each episode has an amazing twist, making it a hit.
In today’s episode of 16th July 2024, the Media team prepares for Rajat’s interview. Chitra asks technician Tarun to keep the camera rolling at any cost, as they will get the highest TRPs today. Someone from the audience will interfere.
Bhagyashree tries to feed thepla to Saisha, but she demands a thalipeet instead, as she likes the one made by her Pari aunty (Savi). Bhagyashree murmurs that her Pari aunty (Savi) will turn a Gujarati girl from a Marathi girl.
Later on, Rajat calls Bhagyashree, and she suddenly asks Rajat if he reached the interview venue. Rajat says yes and asks her to inform Papa to inform Bhosales that he convinced Savi’s fiance to engage.
The interviewer asked how he felt after achieving success. Later, Savi reached the studio, and a media Staff member stopped her. Savi says Ms. Chitra called her here. Staff informed Chitra, and Chitra excitedly asked the staff to send Savi in.
In the next scene, Bhagyasree comes to the Bhosle family to apologize to Isha and Shantanu. Mrunmayi gets a message from Savi asking Mrunmayi to turn on the business channel.
Savi comes into the interview. He confronts Rajat and asks if he thinks he is a good father. Savi shows Rajat Saisha’s hospital report and tells him this report card shows what kind of dad he is. Savi reveals to everyone in the interview that Rajat doesn’t deserve to be called a father.
Savi (Bhavika Sharma) reveals to everyone that she admitted Saisha to the hospital as Rajat’s girlfriend Mamta had made Saisha drink adult cough syrup overdose, and foam was coming out of Saisha’s mouth. Savi says when all of this was happening, Rajat was completely drunk.
Harsh talks with Chitra over the phone and praises her. Next, he says he will take everything from Rajat, his daughter, too. Harsh asks Ashika to bring Saisha here. Ashika asks Harsh why he is doing this. Harsh says he is making Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) pay for going against him.