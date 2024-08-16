StarPlus’s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues entertaining the audience. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the written update of episode 1307, airing on 16th August 2024.
In today’s episode, Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) notices Ashika at the billing counter and sees Savi entering the shopping mall. He signals Savi (Bhavika Sharma) to hide, but Savi doesn’t notice him. Ashika sees Savi and asks her whether she is here for her wedding shopping. Savi feels stunned to see Ashika and tells her that she came for shopping. Later, Rajat signals Savi to check the phone message which he sent to her. Savi reads the message and tells Mrunmayee that they must divert Ashika until Rajat leaves the shopping mall with his family and comments on it.
In the next scene, Saisha tries to break the piggy bank. Later, her Nanny comes and asks what she is doing. Saisha replies that she wants to break the piggy banks to buy a gift for her mother (Savi), but her Nanny misunderstands and thinks that Saisha wants to buy a gift for Ashika. Later, the Nanny suggests that Saisha break the piggy bank on the floor, and Saisha agrees and breaks it.
Later, Saisha and her Nanny come to the shop to buy a gift for her mother, and a shop staffer guides her and gives her the World’s Best Mom ceramic mug by seeing the gift idea Saisha gets happy. Later, Saisha gives a picture of herself with Savi to the shop staff and tells him to print it on the mug.
As the Bhosles prepare for the Haldi ceremony, all eyes eagerly await Savi’s arrival. When she finally appears in a stunning bridal haldi ceremony lehenga, everyone is captivated by her beauty. Amidst the shower of compliments, Saisha unveils a surprise gift she has bought for Savi. The unexpected nature of the gift leaves Savi visibly moved, adding an element of intrigue to the scene.
Further, The Thakkar family starts Rajat’s haldi ritual. Everyone wishes Rajat a happy life and applies haldi to Rajat. Savi and her family members arrive there. Later, Bhagyashree gives haldi to Isha and asks her to start the ritual. Isha tells Savi her dreams have come true and comments on her marriage.
As the Haldi ritual progresses, other family members also apply Haldi to Savi. The atmosphere is light and jovial, with family members teasing Rajat. In a playful turn of events, Rajat accidentally hits Savi with a flower, sparking a fun and light-hearted flower battle between the two families. Savi ultimately gets her revenge by showering Rajat with flowers, ending the episode on a fun note.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
