StarPlus’s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues entertaining the audience. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the written update of episode 1308, airing on 17th August 2024.
Rajat And Savi’s Romantic Moment
In today’s episode, Thakkar’s family tells Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) not to get defeated in Savi’s (Bhavika Sharma) hands. Savi succeeds in showering Rajat with flowers, and Thakkar feels disappointed. Later, Milind gives another flower tray to Savi. Rajat takes a flower tray and tries to shower flowers on Savi. Savi slips and she is about to fall. Rajat tries to hold her, but he falls on Savi, and they share a romantic moment.
Dance Battle Between Thakkar’s And Bhosle’s
In the next scene, the Rajat family dances on the sangeet, showcasing their energetic performance. Later, Tara announces the Bhosle family, and Thakkar performs characters of Bhosle family members in the dance, seeing Bhosle get angry. Later, Milind tries to plan against Thakkar as he adds some alcohol to the Kokam sharbat, and Harini and Milind serve juice to them and enjoy their reaction.
Later, the Bride’s family, Bhosle’s, turns up. They all dance to their prepared song and showcase their attitude to the Thakkars. By showing their stunning dance, Bhosle feels proud, and Thakkar gets angry.
Ashika Buys Diamond Necklance For Savi
Next, Ashika returns home, comes to Harsh, says she is very happy today, and showcases a diamond necklace. After seeing this, Harsh taunts her about whether she has got a payment or used his credit card and comments on it. Ashika replies that it is an investment to win the game. Later, Harsh, confused, asks what it means; Ashika replies that she’ll give this necklace as a wedding gift to Savi and showcases that Saisha has taken a gift for her, and by seeing this, Harsh becomes happy.
Rajat Turns Up As a Good Fiance
Lastly, after the sangeet ceremony, Rajat and Savi get relaxed. A waiter gives Rajat a juice glass, but accidentally, the juice falls on Savi’s lehenga, and they both go to clean it. Later, they both battle as they blame each other for this occasion, but Savi replies that she is doing it only for Saisha, changes the topic, and tells Rajat to clean the lehenga. Rajat tries to clean, but seeing her back, he gets mesmerized. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
