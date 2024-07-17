Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a Star Plus television show, produce by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. Each episode has an amazing twist, making it a hit.
In today’s episode of 17th July 2024, Harsh tells Ashika that he is doing all this to take revenge on Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) and tells Ashika that she needs to help him. Harsh also acts as if he cares for her and Saisha. Harsh convinces Ashika to take Saisha (Amayra Khurana) away from Rajat.
Savi (Bhavika Sharma) comes to Gulmohar Park. Savi overhears her neighbors gossiping about her. Saisha sees Savi looking sad. Saisha comes to Savi and asks her why she is looking sad. Saisha asks Savi to blow on her pallu so that all of her sadness disappears. Later, Savi cheers up seeing Saisha. Rajat comes to Saisha and pulls Saisha away from Savi. Rajat asks Saisha, who brought her downstairs. Rajat gives Saisha to Kavita and sends her away.
The women and child welfare association ladies come to Gulmohar Park and shout slogans against Rajat, calling him a bad father. Rajat asks the women and child welfare association ladies who they are. The women and child welfare association ladies say to Rajat that they came here to take Saisha away from him.
The Thakkar family comes to Rajat to see what is going on. The women and child welfare association ladies ask Rajat to bring Saisha to them and say they need to confirm how Saisha is. Later, Bhagyasree comments on it.
Rajat questions the women and child welfare association ladies. If they are fighting so much to give this baby to Saisha’s mother, then where is Ashika? She says she might be busy at some party. Ashika says to Rajat that she is right here.
Bhagyasree asks Ashika where she has been these many years, as she left Saisha when she was six months old and went to her rich boyfriend for money. Ashika comments on this. Ashika says to the Women and Child Welfare Association ladies that Rajat’s family will never allow Saisha to go with her, and she also says they kept Saisha away from her for many years.
Kavita brings Saisha to the Thakkar family. Ashika asks Saisha to come to her and says she is her mother. Saisha goes and hugs Savi. The Women and Child Welfare Association ladies are surprised that Saisha doesn’t even recognize her mother. The women and child welfare association ladies commented on the Thakkar family, saying that they always hid Ashika from Saisha and hadn’t even shown Ashika’s photo to Saisha.
The women and child welfare association ladies try to take Saisha away from Savi, but Savi stops them, saying Saisha is scared.
Savi tells Saisha that Ashika is her mother and that she should go with her. Rajat asks Ashika where she has been these many years and comments on her. Ashika comments on Rajat. Savi convinces Saisha to go with Ashika. Ashika thanks Savi for convincing Saisha to come with her and says she will take good care of her. Ashika takes Savi’s phone no and takes Saisha away from there.