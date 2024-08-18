StarPlus’s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues entertaining the audience. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the written update of episode 1309, airing on 18th August 2024.
In today’s episode, Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) notices that Savi’s (Bhavika Sharma) Dori is undone, and some juice has spilled on her blouse. Unsure of assisting her, he hesitates until Nisha arrives to get his signature. Seizing the opportunity, Rajat tells Nisha to help Savi. Savi, however, begins to argue with Rajat, but he insists and then leaves. As Savi continues to remark about Rajat, Nisha steps in, assuring Savi that Rajat is a true gentleman. She then points out that the juice has stained her blouse and her lehenga and comments on it.
Later, Ashika’s car broke down on the way, leaving her irritated as she frustratedly scolded the driver. Meanwhile, Lucky announced Savi and Rajat’s performance, but they initially refused to participate. However, with some convincing from their cousins, they finally agreed. As Savi and Rajat began dancing to the song “Jor Ka Jhatka,” their energetic performance soon inspired the rest of the family to join in the fun.
Aman and Mrunmayi sip their Sharbat and attempt to start a conversation, but Mrunmayi isn’t interested in listening. He gently takes her hand, and just then, she notices her bracelet has fallen. Aman inquires if it’s the one he gifted her. They search for it and finally spot it under the table. As they retrieve it, they resolve their differences, rekindling their bond. Lucky arrives to sample the Sharbat, only to find Aman and Mrunmayi sharing a romantic moment beneath the table. Feeling enraged, Lucky decides to plot a way to drive them apart.
Ashika arrives at the venue only to find that the function has ended. Determined to give Savi still her gift, she heads to Savi’s house. As she leaves, Ashika bumps into Bhagyashree, who takes the opportunity to mock her and teases her about Rajat’s future bride. Bhagyashree hints at revealing the girl’s name, but Raju intervenes just in time. Soon after, Shantanu arrives and escorts Ashika to meet Savi.
In the next scene, Ashika presents a diamond necklace to Savi as a gift, but Savi initially refuses to accept it. Despite Savi’s hesitation, Ashika insists, and Savi, realizing Ashika’s intention to sway her, reluctantly accepts the gift. As they chat, Ashika notices Savi’s mehendi and asks her to bring some sweets. While Savi steps away to fetch them, Ashika spots a mug that Saisha has given to Savi. Upon seeing the photo on the mug, Ashika realizes that Savi and Rajat are planning to marry for the sake of Saisha’s custody. When Savi returns with the sweets, Ashika quickly excuses herself and leaves.
Lastly, Ashika arrives at Rajat’s house and knocks on the door to seek confirmation. Bhagyashree answers and, upon Ashika’s inquiry about Rajat’s marriage to Savi, confirms the news. Bhagyashree then warns Ashika to prepare for losing the custody case before abruptly closing the door in her face. End.
