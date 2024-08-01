StarPlus‘s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues entertaining the audience. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the written update of episode 1292, airing on 1st August 2024.
Today’s episode begins with Milind telling Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) the truth: Aman leaked a private video of Mrunmayi and commented on it. Aman denies it, but then Milind shows Rajat the leaked video online. Aman insists he didn’t do it and asks Rajat to believe him. Rajat trusts Aman and reassures him. Savi (Bhavika Sharma) asked who might have leaked the video and made the comments if it wasn’t Aman.
Later, it is shown that Lucky goes to Aman’s room while sleeping. Lucky notices that Aman’s laptop is open. He takes Aman’s tablet and checks if there is anything useful for him. Lucky finds a video of Aman and Mrunamyi on Aman’s tablet. He decides to use that video to his advantage.
Milind swears to send Aman to jail and expresses his determination. After that, Milind leaves the scene. Savi comments on Rajat because he is supporting Aman. Later, Savi tells Rajat that she will go to court tomorrow to swear against him. Savi expresses that she believes he doesn’t deserve to be a father to a girl. Then, she leaves the scene.
In court, the Judge asks the lawyers to proceed with the case. Rajat’s lawyer argues that Saisha’s custody should not be given to Ashika because she left Saisha when she was just six months old. He also mentions Ashika’s negative comments. On the other hand, Ashika’s lawyer tells the Judge that Ashika left Rajat due to mistreatment by her in-laws, which led her to leave Rajat and Saisha.
After hearing their arguments, the Judge tells the lawyers she wants to hear Saisha’s opinion on who she wants to stay with. The Judge orders Ashika’s lawyer to send Saisha to her chamber. Later, the Judge asks Saisha whether she wants to stay with Ashika or Rajat. Saisha’s unexpected reply that she wants to stay with Pari Aunty (Savi) leaves everyone in shock, adding a surprising element to the episode.
In conclusion, the Judge requested Savi to step forward and clarify her relationship with Saisha. Savi explained that there are two types of relationships in the world: one based on blood and the other based on the heart. She mentioned that her relationship with Saisha is based on the heart and comments on it. After listening to Savi’s testimony, the Judge stated that they would need time to decide on the case. The anticipation builds as the Judge announces that Saisha will be further questioned about her preference for staying with someone in the upcoming court hearing, and Savi’s opinion will also be considered.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Please watch this episode on StarPlus.