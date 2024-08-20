StarPlus‘s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues to entertain the audience. The show casts Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj as lead actors. Check out the written update of episode 1311, airing on 20th August, 2024.
Today’s episode begins with Rajat coming downstairs ready as a groom. Bhagyashree praises her son while Tara assures that all the evil eyes are away from Rajat. The Thakkar family becomes happy as everything will get sorted now. On the other hand, Ashika comes to Savi’s house and insists on talking with Savi. Mrunmayee asks Savi to talk later, but Ashika asks her to listen.
Savi agrees to hear Ashika’s point. Ashoka reveals that Rajat is not a good father and shows her a video, leading to Savi’s change of mind. On the other hand, Rajat gets pissed with the band’s noise in the Barat. He gets calls from clients, but Aman asks him to be calm and enjoy the wedding. Soon, Rajat heads towards the hall, getting busy with his phone. Isha grabs Rajat’s nose, performing a Gujratai ritual. Thakkar and Bhosle become happy through fun interactions. As Rajat and his family proceed to the ceremony, Savi stops everyone and calls off the wedding. Isha and Shantanu question Savi’s announcement.
Savi reveals that Rajat and his family lied about his 10-year-old son. The Thakkar family remains silent about their fault. Soon, Savi shows a video in which Rajat’s son Kiyan blames him for beating him and misbehaving. Bhagyashree cries as Ashika once again spoils Rajat’s life. Ashika becomes happy with Rajat’s condition.
Savi keeps Sai with her and asks Ashika to leave. Later, Savi shares with Isha and Shantanu that she wants to marry Rajat because she wants to save Sai. Isha questions Savi’s decision, but she emphasizes helping Sai.