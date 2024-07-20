Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a Star Plus television show, produce by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. Each episode has an amazing twist, making it a hit.
The episode of 20th July 2024 unfolds with Rajat’s (Hitesh Bharadwaj) arrival at the court, where the media bombards him with questions about Saisha’s custody. His refusal to comment and swift departure hint at the emotional turmoil he’s experiencing. Later, Rajat and Aman meet their lawyer, who grimly informs them that this is their last chance to regain custody of Saisha (Amayra Khurana).
Later, Harsh and Ashika arrive at the court with Saisha. The media comes to interview them. Suddenly, Saisha sees Rajat, and she tries to go meet him, but Ashika stops her.
The judge comes to the court and starts the court case hearing. Saisha says to her nanny that she wants to talk to Savi. Mrs Pereria (nanny) agrees and calls Savi. Saisha informs Savi that Ashika brought her to the court. After talking to the nanny, Savi understands that Ashika has brought Saisha to court, as today is Ashika and Rajat’s last court hearing of Saisha’s custody. Savi (Bhavika Sharma) asks Saisha to calm down and says she will immediately come to the court to meet her.
In the courtroom, Rajat and Ashika get divorced, and by listening to this, Ashika gets happy. Later, Ashika’s lawyer tells the judge that she also wants Saisha’s custody. By interpreting, Rajat’s lawyer says that Ashika left Saisha when she was six months old and comments on her. He also stated that Ashika doesn’t want to take care of her son Kian, so she put him in a boarding school.
Later, Savi comes to the courtroom, and seeing her, Saisha runs towards her and hugs her tightly. While talking to herself, she comments about Rajat being a bad father.
The scene shifts to Bhagyasree, who passionately argues for Saisha’s custody. Her strong words against Ashika’s intentions and her vow to fight for Saisha’s rights resonate with the family’s shared concern for the child’s well-being.
Finally, Isha receives a letter from the postman. She reads it and then tells Shantanu about the letter, informing him that Savi shouldn’t read it. When Savi returns home, Shantanu and Isha attempt to hide the letter from Savi, but Savi ends up spotting the letter.