StarPlus‘s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues entertaining the audience. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the written update of episode 1312, airing on 21st August 2024.
Isha Savi’s Mother Gets Unhappy
In today’s episode, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) tells Isha Savis’ mother that she received motherly love from her and promises to protect Saisha just as Isha protected her. However, Isha seems unhappy with Savi’s decision. When Saisha arrives and asks Savi if she canceled the marriage, Savi asks who told her that. Saisha mentions that an uncle said it, but Savi reassures her that it’s false and promises to marry Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) and stay with her.
Savi Thrill’s Thakkar With Her Surprise Plan
On the other side, Mr. Wadia tells Rajat they need to change Savi’s mind and convince her to agree to the marriage; otherwise, they’ll lose custody of Sai. Rajat responds that Ashika has turned Savi against him so Savi will never marry him. Just then, Savi arrives and declares that the marriage will happen. She explains that she only canceled it to get Ashika to leave. The Thakkar family is thrilled to hear this.
Ashika and Arsh Celebrate Their Success
Arsh asks Ashika if Savi called off the wedding, and Ashika confirms that she did. Arsh then says he knows how to deal with Savi and comments. Later, Ashika and Arsh celebrate their success, and both are happy.
Pandit Ji Begins Weddings Rituals
Later, Saisha brings Savi to the wedding venue. Before Savi steps onto the stage to get married, Isha and Shantanu wash Savis’s feet. The wedding rituals begin, and Rajat and Savi exchange garlands. The Pandit Ji then asks the bride’s parents to perform the Kanyadan ritual, which Isha and Shantanu do for Savi. The photographer asks the bride and groom to smile, and they forcefully smile for the photos.
Saisha Becomes A Way Of Closeness Between Savi And Rajat
The Pandit Ji asks Savi and Rajat to stand up for the wedding pheras. As they begin, their knot loosens, but Saisha quickly steps in, tightens it, and promises it will never break again. Savi then picks up Saisha and continues the pheras with Rajat.
The Pandit Ji asks for Savi’s brother, but Shantanu says Savi doesn’t have one. Milind steps in and offers to act as Savi’s brother for the ritual. Savi feels emotional as the pheras are completed. The Pandit Ji declares the wedding is finished. Saisha asks Savi and Rajat to smile for photos, and everyone poses for a group picture. End.
