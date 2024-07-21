Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a Star Plus television show, produce by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. Each episode has an amazing twist, making it a hit.
Today’s episode of 19th July 2024 begins with Savi’s conversation with Shantanu and Isha. Suddenly, Savi notices the letter that has fallen down. Later, Shantanu and Isha deny it and tell her that it is not important. But Savi smartly snatches that letter from Isha, starts reading it, and learns that her adoption application has been rejected. By listening to this, Savi is shocked and cries a lot.
Later, Shantanu and Raju meet in the elevator and both go to the pharmacy to take medicine. Seeing his sad face, Raju asks Shantanu if he wants to share anything about his problem. Later, Shantanu says that Isha and Savi are both sad. He tells him about the adoption rejection, and they both comment on it.
In a poignant moment, Rajat is seen on his bed, his thoughts consumed by the pain of Ashika’s and his divorce. The realization of how Harsh has disrupted his family and taken Ashika away from him adds to his anguish. As he gazes at Saisha’s photo, memories of their time together flood his mind, leading to another wave of tears.
Later, Savi cries and talks to herself and says that, at least once, she wants to talk to Supriya about her Adoption rejection and ask her to try once again. Suddenly, Savi gets a call from her. Kaku calls her and tells Savi that Vicky became a father and gave birth to a baby boy. Kaku also states that she is in the hospital with them. By listening to this, Savi feels sad.
Later, Savi cries, and Rajat comes to her and states that it hurts when someone takes away the most precious thing and starts taunting him. By listening to these taunting words, Savi feels upset and quietly listens to him.
On the other hand, Ashika and Harsh return home and say that they feel so happy and get drunk. Ashika tries to talk with him, but suddenly, Saisha comes to Ashika and tells her that she wants to sleep with her mother. Harsh hardly talks to her and says that she has a separate room to sleep. He then tells her to shut up and go to sleep, but she denies it. Later, her nanny comes and takes Saisha to her room.
Later, Bhagyashree comes to Rajat’s room to call him for breakfast. Bhagyashree asks the house staff where he is. She replies that Rajat has gone to the office. Bhagyashree thinks about him and tries to give a pillow to the staff, but she notices that the pillow is wet and asks how this pillow gets wet. The house staff replies that she always sees that the pillow is wet whenever she comes to Rajat’s room. Bhagyashree notices that Rajat always cries for Saisha and gets emotional.