Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a Star Plus television show, produce by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. Today's episode of 22nd July 2024
Today’s episode of 22nd July 2024 begins with Harsh getting angry and asking Ashika what Rajat has filled Saisha’s mind. He warns Ashika that Saisha’s custody should not go to Rajat no matter what happens.
In the next scene, Ashika calls Savi and tells her that she is finding it difficult to handle Saisha. She invites them for brunch and suggests meeting Savi, to which she agrees.
Later, Bhagyashree calls Lucky, and Raju sees her and brings jewelry boxes. Raju asks her about what she is doing with this jewelry. Bhagyashree replies that she can give everything to Ashika to bring Saisha back home, and later, Raju says that this is wrong, which can affect the situation of getting Saisha’s custody.
Savi comes to the Harsh’s house for brunch. Later, Savi notices that Ashika is deciding to leave Saisha for the boarding school when Savi is shocked and talks to her about the issue. Ashika blackmails Savi by crying in front of her and emotionally commenting on it.
In the next scene, Saisha’s nanny brings her down to meet Savi. On seeing Savi, Saisha calls her Pari Aunty, runs towards her, and hugs her tightly. They both get emotional and state that they miss each other so much.
Bhagyashree and Lucky come to Rajat’s house. Seeing them, Saisha turns towards them, but Ashika stops her from meeting them and gives Saisha to Savi.
Lastly, Bhagyashree begs Ashika to meet her, offers her jewelry, and says to take everything she wants and give Saisha back to her. But Ashika warns them to leave the house; otherwise, she will call the police and comment on it.