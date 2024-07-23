StarPlus’s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues to entertain the audience. The show cast Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj as lead actors. Check out the written update of episode 1283, airing on 23rd July 2024.
Today’s 23rd July episode begins with Harsh threatening Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) on call as his mother, Bhagyashree, comes to his house to beg to meet Sai. Rajat gets pissed off hearing Harsh’s taunts. On the other hand, Bhagyashree asks Ashika to let her meet Sai for once, but she straightforwardly denies it. While Savi (Bhavika Sharma), holding Sai, witnesses the whole drama. Sai insists on meeting her grandmother, and she comes running, but Ashika does not allow her to meet.
Later, Rajat enters the scene and taunts Savi for her cunning behavior of ruining people’s lives. He refuses to comment on Ashika as he will deal with her in court. Bhagyashree highlights that Savi and Ashika are planning something together. Rajat leaves with his mother. Savi wonders in a dilemma whether her decision to bring Sai to her mother’s house is right or not.
Rajat scolds Bhagyshree for begging in front of Ashika. Bhagyashree reveals she couldn’t resist meeting her granddaughter Sai. Rajat promises Bhagyashree to bring back Sai. On the other hand, Aman asks the lawyer to be ready as Ashika might misuse their emotions. Later, Aman sees Mrunmayee screaming at her dog as she suffers from a migraine. Soon, Aman sends a parcel to Mrunmayee to heal her headache.
Later, Shantanu and Raju attend a society meeting where others bully the Bhosle family. During this, Raju clarifies that everything happened because of misunderstandings and takes a stand for the Bhosle family.
On the other hand, Ashika gets ready to go out with Harsh. Ashika surprised Harsh with the good news of filling out Sai’s hostel form. While Sai plays, Nanny goes to bring milk. Sai gets afraid of a doll falling on the floor, and she comes to Ashika. Harsh gets irritated with Sai and asks Sai to instill the habit of living alone as no one will be there in the hostel with her. Ashika scolds Harsh for scaring Sai. On the other hand, Savi wishes Ashika would keep Sai safe. At the same time, Rajat sobs, missing his little princess Sai.