Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a Star Plus television show produce by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. Each episode has an amazing twist, making it a hit. Watch today’s episode on StarPlus.
Today’s episode of 24th July 2024 begins with Mrunmayi going out with Chocolate (dog) and Lucky suddenly coming out of the elevator. They both collide, but Lucky moves ahead, ignoring her. Later, he returns, apologizes for ignoring her, and asks about her job. Mrunmayi replies that she is still looking for a job and comments on it.
In the next scene, in the morning sequel, Savi does the Pooja and spends time with Isha and Shantanu. Later, Mrs. Pereria (the nanny) suddenly comes to Savi’s with Saisha. Savi asks the nanny what happened and why she brought Saisha to her home. Saisha’s nanny replies that she has been crying since morning and insists that she wants to meet Pari’s aunt (Savi), so she brings Saisha to meet her.
Later, Savi decides to tell Ashika and inform her that Saisha is with her. She doesn’t pick up the call, so Savi leaves a message for her. Later, Savi tries to call Rajat, but he cannot answer because he is taking a shower.
In the next scene, Rajat hears the doorbell ringing and goes to check it out. Later, Savi sees that the main door is open and goes inside, and Rajat comes in with a towel. Later, Savi and Rajat meet awkwardly, and Rajat comes in with a towel to check the door.
Later, Savi and Saisha go out for a walk. Suddenly, Rajat tells them to get into his car, but she doesn’t agree. Later, Saisha asks Savi to allow Rajat to come with her. Later, Rajat’s car doesn’t work properly, and Savi tells Rajat to sit in her car and gets into Savi’s car for Saisha.
Later, Savi, Rajat, and Saisha come to the mall, give a surprise with a photo on the board, and give some toys to her. Seeing this, Saisha gets happy.
In the next scene, Saisha makes a painting, and suddenly, Savi tells her to write the names of other people she likes. Later, Saisha takes Dadi and Dada’s name and takes Papa’s name after a long time. Savi hilariously smiles while looking at Rajat. She says that she finally took his name from him and laughs.
Finally, Saisha noticed a child wearing a white shirt and the child’s parents hugging them, leaving colored fingerprints on the shirt. Saisha expressed her interest in doing the same, and Savi agreed. Later, Saisha wore a white T-shirt, hugged Savi, and left blue-colored fingerprints on the shirt. Saisha tells Rajat to do the same, and although Rajat becomes emotional, he eventually agrees to do it for her.