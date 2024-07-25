Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a Star Plus television show, produce by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. Each episode has an amazing twist, making it a hit.
Today’s episode of 25th July 2024 begins with Rajat leaving his hand prints on Shaisha’s white T-shirt and getting emotional. Savi asks Saisha to show her the shirt, and Shaisha happily shows it to her. Savi later asks Saisha if they should pack this T-shirt. Saisha replies that she will not remove it, and Savi agrees.
Later, Savi buys some soft toys for Saisha. She finds it difficult to find good soft toys, so she sees Rajat helping her and suddenly makes eye contact, which creates a romantic sequel between them. Later, Rajat asks if the shopping is done, can he pay the bill? To this, Savi responds that she brought Saisha for the shopping, so she’ll take care of the bill and comment on it.
In the next scene, Savi walks to the billing counter, where the cashier tells her that the UPI scanner is not working. As a result, she has to pay by cash or card. Savi checks for the card, but she cannot find it. She realizes her card is missing and says she will ask her family to bring one. By mistake, Saisha drops a watch into Savi’s bag.
Savi walks out of the store, and the alarm rings. The watchman checks her bag and finds a watch. He accuses her of robbing the watch and complains to the manager. Rajat overhears and supports Savi, stating she can’t be a thief; she is a teacher. He makes fun of Savi and says she has kleptomania, forcing her to steal things. Rajat then pays the bill with his card, saying he always keeps an eye on her to prevent her from getting into trouble.
Later, Sam’s wife asks Savi to go shopping with her, and Savi agrees. Rajat tells Sam they should also go shopping with them, and Sam agrees.
Ashika discovers that Saisha is not at home and is with Savi. She becomes agitated and insists on bringing Saisha back home before getting to know Harsh, then leaves.
In the next scene, Rajat, Savi, Aman, Sam, Sam’s wife, and their kids come to the mall to eat food. Later, Mrunmayi joins them and is shocked to learn that Rajat and Savi have become husbands and wives in front of them.
Lastly, Mrunmayi comes to Savi and inquires why she is pretending to be Rajat’s wife. Savi requests Mrunmayi to sit in her place and assures her that she will talk to her later.
