In today's (August 27) episode of GHKKPM, Ashika's outburst over Rajat's comments and Thakkar's plan for Dahi Handi for Saisha. Read the full episode below!

StarPlus‘s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues entertaining the audience. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Written Update, August 27, 2024: The episode starts with Bhagyashree apologizing to God, and Raju tells her to make sweet and give to God, and Saisha asks why to give sweet to God; then Bhagyashree tells the story of Krishna, and everyone gets mesmerized later, Saisha tells then why today’s we are not giving 56 Bhog to God, Bhagyashree replies that she has no time, later, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) says that she has idea and Rajat interrupts and says that do whatever they want and also stated that he wants to go to the office and all the members gets angry on him including Saisha.

On the other hand, Ashika gets furious after remembering Rajat’s comment about how he married Savi publicly, while Arsh hasn’t even acknowledged his girlfriend. She starts breaking things and blames Arsh for not marrying her yet. Arsh manipulates her by saying Rajat is unimportant and she’s a famous model with her billboard pictures. He convinces her not to lower her status by rushing into marriage. As usual, Ashika falls for his manipulation.

The Thakkar family makes a special meal called 56 bhog, with Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) preparing laddoos. Raju compliments Savi on her idea and plans to use it on Bhagyashree. Savi warns that the idea doesn’t always work, especially with women. The family offers the 56 bhog to God. Saisha wants to taste a dish, but Bhagyashree says they should wait until midnight when Lord Krishna’s birthday begins.

Savi decides to tell Saisha a story using sand art but stops when sand gets in her eyes, and Rajat steps in to finish the story. Afterward, Saisha asks Savi if she is her Yashoda Maiya, to which Savi replies yes and says Saisha is her Kanhaiya. Saisha comments that her “pari mamma” has many names, which Savi confirms. Bhagyashree gets upset seeing the sand art getting messed up, but Raju cheers her up. Bhagyashree then prays for God to protect her family.

Saisha asks Savi why Dahi Handi is celebrated, and she tells Saisha that she already has Bal Gopal, who lovingly takes care of her. Saisha asks if there’s a story behind the dahi handi. Savi explains that they usually experience breaking the dahi handi and eating the butter and crystal sugar from it. Lucky mentions that the best experience of breaking dahi handi is in Bhuleshwar. Raju offers to take Saisha to a nearby event, but Rajat insists on organizing an event in their society. Saisha thanked Rajat happily, while Savi felt confused by his actions. End.

Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

