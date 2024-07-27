StarPlus’s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues entertaining the audience. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the written update of episode 1287, airing on 27 July 2024.
Today’s episode begins with Bhagyashree reminiscing about Saisha and becoming emotional. Raju tries to cheer her up by suggesting they play Rummy, but Bhagyashree declines, saying that playing Rummy is only fun when they have to hide from Saisha. However, she’s not interested in playing when Saisha is not around. Bhagyashree mentions that tomorrow is Guru Purnima, and she has decided to perform Satyanarayana Pooja in the house to gain Saisha’s custody.
In the morning sequel, Bhagyashree is shown to be busy preparing for Satyanarayana Pooja. Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) talks with Sam (client) over the phone. Rajat says they will have a party after the deal is signed. Upon hearing this, Bhagyashree tells Rajat that he isn’t going anywhere and that today is the Pooja. Sam overhears their conversation on the phone. Sam asks Rajat to hand over the phone to Bhagyashree and talks to her. Sam expresses his desire to visit the Pooja with his family. Bhagyashree agrees and invites him. Bhagyasree agrees and invites him.
In the next scene, Isha opens the door and sees Savi (Bhavika Sharma) with a bouquet and gifts. Isha is surprised and asks what these gifts and bouquets are for. Savi replies that her students have given her these gifts and bouquets. Savi sees Isha has a lot of flowers as she used to be a teacher and comments on it.
Further, Savi receives a call from Saisha, wishing her a Happy Guru Purnima. Saisha expresses her desire to meet Savi and suggests that they wear matching dresses, to which Savi agrees.
Savi gets ready and hears the doorbell ring. She opens the door to find Harini standing there, not Saisha. Savi invites Harini inside and talks with her.
Later, Savi gets a call and leaves; Harini says that by listening to Saisha’s name, Savi becomes happy, and Aisha agrees to her statement, saying she is attached to Saisha and commenting on it.
Rajat greeted Sam and his family and invited them to the Pooja. Rajat introduced his family to Sam’s family. Sam asked Bhagyasree where Saisha and Rajat’s wife were. Bhagyasree tried to tell Sam the truth, but Rajat interrupted her and changed the topic.
The pandit said they would start the Pooja if every one of her family members came. Saisha arrived at the Pooja, and seeing her, Bhagyashree got excited and enchanted. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Please watch this episode on StarPlus.