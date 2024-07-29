StarPlus‘s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues entertaining the audience. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the written update of episode 1289, airing on 29 July 2024.
In today’s episode, Sam’s wife asks Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) and Savi (Bhavika Sharma) to play Dandiya. Rajat mentions that Savi doesn’t know how to play Dandiya, but Savi tells Sam’s wife they will participate. Subsequently, Savi, Rajat, and Saisha play Dandiya together.
Aman is talking on the phone with someone, while Bhagyasree is shown suffocating in the storage room. Aman walks by the storage room, and it seems like he hears someone shouting, but the Garba Music makes it difficult for him to hear clearly. Aman then leaves from there.
Later, Bhagyashree is locked in the storage room and tries to attempt to get out of the room, but she doesn’t succeed, and because of suffocation, she falls.
On the other hand, Isha’s anger towards the Thakkars reaches a boiling point. Shantanu attempts to reason with her, but she is resolute. Her confrontation with Rajat is intense. She grabs his collar and unleashes her fury, questioning his motives and his use of her daughter, Savi, for his company’s gain.
In the next scene, Savi receives a message from Ashika asking if she can drop Saisha off at their home. Although Savi plans to take Saisha to Harsh’s house, Raju interrupts her and initiates a conversation. Raju requests Savi to arrange for Bhagyashree to meet Saisha before she leaves, and Savi agrees.
Later, the watchman comes to the storage room to keep the ladder and sees that Bhagyashree has fainted and tries to wake up. Suddenly, the watchman informs Rajat and Aman and turns to see her.
Rajat brings Bhagyashree out of the storage room, and Savi and other people try to bring her back to her senses. Savi informs Aman to call the doctor. When they see Bhagyashree’s condition, all are stunned. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
