StarPlus‘s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues entertaining the audience. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the written update of episode 1293, airing on 2nd August 2024.
Today’s episode begins with Raju meeting Shantanu, and they suddenly remember Savi’s (Bhavika Sharma) words about Saisha in court. Later, they overhear Ashika and Harsh arguing about being unable to get custody of Sai. Harsh blames Ashika for being unable to bond with Saisha and negatively comments about her.
Harsh and Ashika are arguing. Harsh shows Ashika the loving relationship between Savi and Saisha and comments on it. He tells Ashika that it will be her fault if they fail to get custody of Saisha. Ashika replies by asking if she didn’t form a bond with Saisha, then, he didn’t try to form one, too, and comments on it.
In the next scene, Bhagyashree complains to Tara about the judge, expressing concern that Savi will determine who gets custody of Saisha. Tara advises Bhagyashree that they cannot oppose the court’s decision, so they need to mend their relationship with Savi to secure Saisha’s custody. Bhagyashree agrees. Tara mentions that she plans to win Savi over to their side with Bhagyashree.
Savi, Milind, and Mrunmayi went to the police station to file a complaint about the video. The police assured them that they would track down the person who uploaded the video once they located the laptop used. This promise provided a sense of reassurance to the family and the audience, indicating that justice would be served.
In the next scene, Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) meets the judge in her chamber and accuses Savi of influencing Saisha’s decision. The judge defends Savi, stating that she saw genuine love for Saisha in Savi’s eyes, which led to her decision. She dismisses Rajat and his accusations, leaving him determined to find a way to turn the situation in his favor.
Finally, Ashika arrives at the school to meet Savi. Shortly after, Bhagyasree and Tara also arrive and overhear their conversation. They witness Ashika expressing her gratitude to Savi for her care and the gift she presents. When Savi asks about Saisha’s school attendance, Ashika shares her concerns about the Thakkars and comments on it; by listening to this, Bhagyashree sparks a heated argument with Ashika. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
