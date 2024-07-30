StarPlus’s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues entertaining the audience. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the written update of episode 1290, airing on 30 July 2024.
Today’s episode starts with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) splashing water on Bhagyashree’s face. Bhagyashree was locked inside a storeroom and felt suffocated, causing her to become unconscious. The security guard explained that he found her unconscious in the storeroom, which was locked from the outside. Ridhi informs the family that Bhagyashree has asthma and is afraid of confined spaces, which may have caused her to lose consciousness. Isha is shocked upon hearing this.
Later, Isha gets teary, and Aman looks at her and states that he saw Isha near the storeroom and commented on it. By listening to him, Mrunmayi starts yelling at Aman and commenting on their relationship. Later, Lucky interrupts, telling everyone not to fight and concentrating on Bhagyashree’s health.
In the next scene, Isha comes to Lucky, confesses her guilt, and tells the truth that she has locked Bhagyashree in the storeroom. She then apologizes to Lucky. Isha tells Lucky that she wants to tell the truth to everyone, but Lucky stops her from doing that and says that everyone is tense and this is not the right time to talk on this topic.
The doctor checked Bhagyashree and informs the Thakkar family that she is fine. The doctor advises the Thakkar family to ensure that Bhagyasree is not stressed. Shortly after, Saisha arrived to see Bhagyashree. Upon hearing Saisha’s voice, Bhagyasree woke up and regained consciousness. Saisha conversed with Bhagyasree and later mentioned that Savi had brought her here. Savi then asked Saisha if they should leave and emphasized that it was high time they returned home.
In the next scene, Savi and Saisha arrive at Harsh’s house and are surprised to learn that Ashika and Harsh have gone to Delhi without informing them. Later, Ashika and Harsh return and show Saisha the gifts they bought for her. However, Saisha makes an excuse, saying she feels sleepy and leaves.
Ashika has invited Savi to attend the court tomorrow for the first hearing of Saisha’s custody case to show support. Savi questions why she should support Ashika, pointing out that Ashika, like Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj), also doesn’t have time for Saisha, as she went to Delhi today and commented on it; by listening to this, Harsh and Ashika are stunned.
