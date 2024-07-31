StarPlus‘s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues entertaining the audience. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the written update of episode 1291, airing on 31 July 2024.
Today’s episode begins with Mrunamyi finding Isha crying. Isha confides in Mrunmayi that she feels guilty for not knowing about Bhagyasree’s asthma and for locking her in the storeroom. Isha also mentions that she wants to apologize to the Thakkar family but doesn’t understand why. She reveals that she told Lucky the truth, but Lucky asked her to keep it a secret. Upon seeing Isha’s guilt, Mrunmayi offers to apologize to the Thakkar family on her behalf, and Isha agrees.
Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) arrives at Harsh’s house and asks security to give Saisha Prasad and a doll. The security guard inquires if he is referring to Harsh’s daughter. Rajat argues with the security guard, affirming that Saisha is his daughter, not Harsh’s. Savi (Bhavika Sharma) emerges from Harsh’s house and observes Rajat arguing with the security guard. She remarks on his behavior.
Later, Savi returns home and recalls Rajat’s words, saying what he thinks of himself and commenting on it; suddenly, while getting out of the car, Savi sees Shantanu sitting at Gulmohar Park. Seeing this, Savi asks Shantanu to bring Chocolate (the dog) for a walk. Shantanu replies No. He was waiting for her and wanted to talk to her, surprise her with cotton candy, and create happy moments together.
In the morning after, Mrunmayi advises Savi to halt her current trajectory, and they subsequently head to the parking lot. As they do, Savi notices the people nearby gossiping about her and casting judgmental glances. Afterward, Mrunmayi goes to meet Aman.
Later, Savi sees some people talking about Mrunmayi watching a video. Savi watches the video and sees it is a private video of Mrunmayi and Aman, in which Mrunmayi is kissing Aman. Milind comes to Savi and asks where Mrunmayi is. Mrunmayi tries to talk to Aman, but Milind arrives and beats up Aman.
In the next scene, Rajat, Bhagyashree, and Raju talk to Mr. Wadiya (a Lawyer) about Saisha’s custody. Mr. Wadiya suggests they must prove that Ashika is a careless mother. Later, Bhagyashree sparks the conversation and says she is not a good mother who leaves her sixth-month-old child for her own good and comments on it. Later, Ridhi runs to Rajat and tells Rajat to come quickly, saying Milind is beating up Aman.
In a dramatic turn of events, Savi shows Mrunmayi the private video of her and Aman on the internet. As the Thakkar family and Rajat rush to intervene, Milind reveals a shocking truth. The revelation leaves everyone in disbelief, adding a layer of intrigue to the episode.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
