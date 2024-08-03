StarPlus‘s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues entertaining the audience. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the written update of episode 1294, airing on 3rd August 2024.
Today’s episode starts with Bhagyashree arguing with Ashika at Saisha’s school. Bhagyashree ends up chasing Ashika with a scale, and Savi (Bhavika Sharma) tries to intervene. Tara then calls Rajat and asks him to come to the school immediately because Ashika and Bhagyashree are fighting. Rajat agrees and heads over. Later, Ashika hides behind Savi, and Bhagyasree accidentally hits Savi’s hand with the scale, causing an injury. Bhagyasree apologizes for the incident.
Later, Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) arrives at school and stops the fight. He sees Savi’s wound and offers to help her tend to it. Despite Savi’s initial refusal, Rajat insists and takes care of her wound. Afterward, he offers to take Savi home, and she agrees to go with him.
Lucky’s friend approached him, expressing concern that things were getting out of hand. The friend mentioned that Mrunamyi’s case had been reported to the police. The friend was worried that if the police were to catch Lucky because he uploaded a video from the friend’s laptop, they would both be in trouble. Lucky reassured his friend, stating that he used a VPN to mask the IP address, and advised him not to worry.
Lucky receives a call from Tara, who asks for his laptop password because Aman needs to use it. Lucky becomes concerned about Aman accessing his laptop containing a video copy. When Aman arrives, he reveals that he wants to delete Mrunamyi and his video from the internet. Shortly after, the police arrive at Rajat’s house and arrest Aman for leaking Mrunamyi and his video on the internet.
In the next scene, Rajat drops Savi off at Gulmohar Park. While there, they see the police taking Aman to the police station. Rajat intervenes and shows the police an anticipatory bail he had prepared for Aman, which leads to the police letting Aman go. However, Savi disagrees with Rajat, claiming that Aman is guilty. Rajat argues that there is no proof of Aman’s guilt and promises to take Aman to the police himself if he is proven guilty. The police then leave the scene.
In the next day’s sequel, Shantanu comes to Raju and tells Raju he agrees to Savi and Rajat’s wedding proposal. Raju gets excited when he hears the news.
Bhagyashree warns Rajat that supporting Aman now could result in him losing custody of Saisha. She emphasizes the importance of Savi’s statement in regaining custody of Saisha. Rajat believes that if he doesn’t help Aman when he needs it the most, he will never be at peace with himself, and he reflects on this.
Shantanu asks Raju how they will manage this marriage, as discussing it in their family will lead to conflict. Raju assures him he has a plan and tells Shantanu not to worry about it and that he’ll manage everything. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Please watch this episode on StarPlus.