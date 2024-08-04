StarPlus’s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues entertaining the audience. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the written update of episode 1295, airing on 4th August 2024.
In today’s episode, Tara apologizes to Bhagyashree for the incident with Savi the previous day. Bhagyashree comments on it and asks Tara what she would like for breakfast. Suddenly, Raju brings Jalebi and Fafda to his family. Bhagyashree asks Raju why Jalebi and Fafda were brought. Raju tells Bhagyashree that he has found a way to bring Saisha back home. Bhagyashree and their family members inquired about how he plans to do it. Raju explains that they will prove in court that Rajat’s (Hitesh Bharadwaj) second wife will take good care of Saisha and that he has found a match for Rajat. Raju informs Bhagyashree that the girl is coming to the Winter Palm Hotel to meet Rajat.
Later, Shantanu approaches Isha and informs her he has found a potential match for Savi (Bhavika Sharma). He tells Isha that the man is coming to Winter Palm Hotel that day, and Isha becomes excited upon hearing the news. Knowing that Savi may not agree to the match, Isha starts thinking about how to send Savi to the hotel. Shantanu assures her that he will take care of it and asks her not to worry, to which Isha agrees.
In the next scene, Bhagyasree calls Rajat home from work and serves him his favorite food. Bhagyasree tries to talk to Rajat but refuses to listen as he anticipates that she will ask him about his marriage. Rajat says he isn’t interested in a second marriage and is about to leave. Bhagyasree then informs Rajat that Raju has found a match for him; by listening to this, Rajat is surprised to hear this.
Ashika throws a party at her home to cheer up Saisha and her friends. During the party, Saisha’s friends ask her about her father. Saisha calls Rajat and lets her friends talk to him. After the call, Rajat struggles to express his love for Saisha.
Lastly, Raju approaches Rajat to comfort him. He points out Rajat’s mistakes and encourages him to meet the girl once to gain Saisha’s custody. Rajat agrees. End.
