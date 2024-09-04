Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode (5 September) of GHKPM, produced by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment, the audience will see a major drama when Savi takes Rajat's side and calls him her husband.

The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the upcoming episode update airing on 5 September 2024.

In the upcoming episode, Ashika calls Savi and asks her to come to her house and witness Rajat’s behavior. She reveals that Rajat has entered her bedroom in a drunken state and has created chaos. As soon as Savi reaches Ashika’s house, she finds Rajat lying on the bed unconscious. Ashika talks bad about Rajat. Savi takes Rajat’s side and warns Ashika, highlighting that she won’t listen to nonsense about Rajat as he is her husband, and if he loved her so much, she should not have left him.

In today’s episode, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) serves everyone breakfast and asks everyone’s permission before leaving for school. At the same time, Bhagyshree gets upset and taunts Savi. Later, Savi takes Sai with her, and they meet Rajat in the parking lot, where Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) brags about getting new clothes and coffee. Savi wonders who is helping Rajat, but she fails to find any answers.

On the other hand, Savi, to tease Rajat, throws a ball in the mud hole, and the mud splashes on Rajat. Rajat also takes revenge on Savi. Sai enjoys Savi and Rajat’s mud fight and joins them, but after realizing Sai’s presence, Rajat heads to the office. On the other hand, Bhagyshree somehow hides and goes to Rajat’s office, where she finds a tiffin. Bhagyshree returns home, and she taunts Savi for creating misunderstandings between the family members.

However, Rajendra questions Bhagyshree why she went to meet Rajat, and they end up in an argument. Savi then goes to make waffles for Sai and asks Isha for the waffle maker. Then Rajat comes to Isha’s house, and she finds out that Isha and Shantanu helped him. Then Savi reveals that Rajat misbehaved with Sai, and that is why everyone is punishing him.