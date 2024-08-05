StarPlus’s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues entertaining the audience. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the written update of episode 1296, airing on 5th August 2024.
In today’s episode, Urmila meets with the judge to discuss about Savi (Bhavika Sharma). The judge asks Urmila about her connection to Saisha’s custody. Urmila clarifies that she is not related to Saisha but is related to Savi. Urmila requests the judge not to involve Savi in Saisha’s custody decisions, as she believes both Savi and Isha are dishonest. Judge Patil warns Urmila to convey her words to those who sent her. Urmila then leaves.
Later, Savi is working at the school when she suddenly receives a call from Judge Patil, who informs her about something. Upon hearing the news, Savi promptly leaves to meet the judge. Savi meets Judge Patil in her chambers, where the judge provides her with all the details. Savi expresses her gratitude to the judge for sharing the information with her. The judge needs clarification about why Urmila would attempt to defame her in front of the judge. She suspects that someone is trying to make her avoid the case, but she is unsure of the identity of the person behind it. Savi recalls Rajat’s attempt and informs Judge Patil that she knows who is behind the scenes and that she leaves.
In the next scene, Savi goes to Rajat’s (Hitesh Bharadwaj) office and starts arguing. She asks Rajat how dare he try to defame her in front of the judge. Rajat also argues with Savi. Savi tells Rajat that if Saisha had been with him, she would have left him once she grew up because he is unbearable. Rajat comments on Savi and tells her that he knows why Vikram and Shashank rejected her, but she doesn’t deserve to be with anyone, and he comments on her. Savi comments on Rajat and then leaves.
Rajat and Savi’s families arrived at Winter Park Hotel for their events. Tara asked the receptionist for a guitarist and a three-tier cake for Rajat’s special day. Harini later inquired about the missing event manager and argued with Tara. Chitra overheard and informed Harsh, who vowed to prevent Rajat from gaining custody of Saisha.
Savi, seeking a moment of peace, retreats to the spa salon and meets Ashika. She confides in Ashika about her upcoming meeting with a potential groom. Ashika, cautious, advises Savi to learn more about the groom before agreeing to the marriage, hoping he won’t be like Rajat. With her best wishes, Ashika leaves Savi, and the episode ends, leaving the audience intrigued about Savi’s future. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
