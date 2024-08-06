Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a StarPlus show produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment. The show’s lead couple is Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj. Check out the written update of episode 1297, airing on 6 August 2024.
Today’s episode begins with Savi’s (Bhavika Sharma) family preparing for their guests as Savi decides to get married. Rajat’s (Hitesh Bharadwaj) family also gets ready to meet Rajat’s future bride, but both families are unaware that the bride and the groom will be Savi and Rajat, except Rajendra and Shantanu. Later, Shantanu calls Savi and asks her to come to the venue soon. But before leaving, Savi meets Sai and enjoys a fun time with her. She also promises to stay with her forever.
Soon, Savi comes to the venue, where Rajat and his family enter the room where Savi and her family wait for the future groom’s arrival. But both families are shocked to see each other. Isha and Bhagyashree fight. They curse each other and blame each other for ruining their precious moments. Isha and Bhagyashree question Rajendra and Shantanu about the future bride and groom’s family, and they reveal their plans for Savi and Rajat’s marriage.
Isha and Bhagyashree are surprised, and they straightforwardly deny this relationship and indulge in a heated argument. Lucky reveals that Isha locked Bhagyashree in the room, upon which Isha begs pardon and reveals that she informed Lucky about this, but today, he is using it against her. Harsh finds out about Rajat’s plan for marriage, but Ashika denies it, believing that Rajat can never marry.
On the other hand, Rajat stops everyone. He blames Savi for planning all this, from attracting Savi towards her to trying to kill his mother and now her father Shantanu manipulating his father for marriage. Savi stops Rajat and questions him about the imagination in which he is living. Savi and Rajat say mean things about each other and clarify that this wedding isn’t possible. Later, Savi asks Shantanu to talk with her, and Rajat asks Rajendra to talk with him. Rajendra promises Shantanu that this wedding will happen.
Rajendra confronts Rajat and makes him understand that there is no other person better than Savi for Sai and that he should not let her go just because of his ego. Shantanu emphasizes that Savi herself lost her mother and father, so she knows how it feels, and that is why she has the opportunity to become a mother. He also emphasizes her love for Sai. But Savi denies it. Later, Aman asks Mrunmayee to convince Savi to marry Rajat, but she denies it.