Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. It is making waves with an amazing twist in each episode.
In today’s episode of 6th July 2024, Rajat gets angry as the clients leave because they can’t find space. Aman reveals to Rajat that the clients left because they got an important call and also said the Client apologized to Rajat and commented on it.
Savi tries to explain to Shashank that she can never get pregnant. Shashank claims he already knows about it and that Latha told him everything. Savi is amazed that Shashank is aware of her, yet he has consented to marry her.
Shantanu and Isha later ask Shashank about his decision. Shashank says he agrees to marry Savi and asks Savi about her decision.
Savi sees Isha feeling dizzy, but she still asks her about her decision. Savi agrees to marry Shashank. Isha and Shantanu get excited with the news.
Rajat is shown scolding an employee over the phone as he wears EarPods. Savi sees an old man having trouble bringing his luggage out of the lift. Savi thinks Rajat is scolding the old man and argues with him. Savi later scolds Rajat and leaves.
Rajat helps the old man put his luggage out of the lift and later on Rajat leaves in the lift.
Shantanu and Isha talked with Shashank’s parents over the video call, and they congratulated each other. Isha thanked Savi for agreeing to the marriage.
Later, Isha tells Mrunmayi to tell Aman that they are coming to meet him in the evening. Mrunmayi is excited to hear this, and thanks, Isha.
In the next scene, Lucky helps Savi and Saisha to meet in the parking area; later on, Bhagyashree comes and scolds Lucky for not talking to Bhosale’s
Furthermore, Aman and Rajat come to Sabarwal Industries to give the presentation. Harsh is also shown to have to come. Harsh gives his presentation first and says to Sabarwal that he will give his products to him not at Rs 8 like last time but at Rs 6.
Later, Rajat tells Aman that he asked Bhagyasree to make all the preparations in his home. Rajat says they should leave Aman’s house, and later, Aman thanks Rajat.