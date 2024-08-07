StarPlus’s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues entertaining the audience. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the written update of episode 1298, airing on 7th August 2024.
In today’s episode, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) recalls Shantanu’s words and Saisha’s time with her. Raju comes to her and acknowledges the pressure they are putting on Savi by presenting the proposal to her and admits that he, like everyone, has come to ask her to consider the marriage. Raju converses with Savi and inquires whether she will take on the role of Saisha’s mother. Savi informs Raju that she does not have an answer to his question and then exits the conversation.
In the late-night sequel, Savi is contemplating Raju’s words. She shares her dilemma with Ishaan’s photo, expressing that she can’t imagine her life with someone like Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj). Savi prays to Bappa, seeking guidance on what she should do. Later, Isha notices this, approaches Savi and empathizes with her, acknowledging that she understands what Savi is going through. Isha tells Savi that she sees herself as a mother to Saisha and mentions that Savi has changed a lot since Ishaan left her. Isha observes that Savi had lost her smile, but when Saisha entered her life, a smile returned to her face. Isha pleads with Savi to consider marrying Rajat and then leaves.
In the morning, Savi calls Raju, and Rajat comes to her house. Savi tells Raju and Rajat that she will agree to marry Rajat, but there is a condition for that. Rajat asks Savi what her demand is. Savi tells Rajat that Aman needs to confess his crime and go to jail for what he has done to Mrunamyee. Rajat tells Savi that he would never agree to this condition. He says he will do anything for Saisha, but that doesn’t mean he will destroy his other relationship. Rajat adds that Aman is like a brother and will not agree to their condition and leaves.
In the next scene, Milind comes to Bhosle’s house and says that Aman has surrendered to the police. After listening to this, Mrunmayee is shocked and calls Aman to ask her why he did that. Aman reveals that he has to do this because otherwise, Savi and Rajat wouldn’t have gotten ready to marry each other and commented on it.
Later, while Rajat’s lawyer, Mr. Wadiya, is discussing Saisha’s custody with Rajat, Raju interrupts and informs them that Savi is ready to marry him. Upon hearing this, Mr. Wadiya said this is good news and added that no one can take custody away from them or comment on it.
Finally, Rajat meets Savi at her school and tells her he wants to discuss something important before they marry. He informs Savi that he does not want any physical relationship between them as husband and wife and asks her not to expect that from him. Savi responds by telling Rajat that she is marrying him solely because of Saisha and nothing more. They have a conversation and comment on each other. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
