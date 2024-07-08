Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. Each episode has an amazing twist, making it a hit.
In today’s episode of 8th July 2024, Rajat and Savi see a horse cart. Rajat asks the horse cart driver whether he will drop them off in Bandra West, and Rajat provides money as an incentive. The horsecart driver tells Rajat that he does not need money, but he needs respect. Savi pleads with the horse cart driver to take them to Bandra West. The horsecart driver agrees.
Savi gets a call from Shashan, who asks if she will come with her to the party tomorrow. Later, Savi agrees to come to the party. Later, Shashank overhears Rajat’s voice beside Savi, and she asks Savi about it. Savi says Rajat is with her, it’s a long story, and she will tell him later. Shashank agrees and cuts the call.
Bhagyasree and Tara talk about Savi trying to trap Rajat. Tara says she will not allow that to happen. Tara comes to the window to close it and sees Rajat and Savi getting down from the cart, and Tara shows it to Bhgayasree and turns her worries about Rajat getting trapped by Savi.
The next day, Saisha hears from Tara that Rajat is attending a party tonight. Saisha says she will attend the party tomorrow. Bhagyasree agrees and tells Saisha that she is going to the party with Rajat and not to worry. Saisha later leaves for school.
In the next scene, Savi expresses her feelings to Isha and Shantanu that she hesitates to get engaged with Shashank, and Savi says that, Mrunmanyi is heartbroken because of her and Aman’s relationship, and now Isha and Shantanu are planning for her engagement. Later, Mrunmayi convinces Savi to get engaged with Shashank and not to worry about her. Later, Savi leaves for school,
Later on, in school, Saisha tells Savi that she is going to the party with Rajat. Savi says it is a good thing and comments on it.
Rajat asks Bhagyasree to decide that Rajat will take Saisha to the party. Rajat tells Bhagyashree that Harsh and Ashika will also attend that party. Bhagyasree says it doesn’t matter and that Ashika never cares about her daughter and comments on it.
In the next scene, during the lunch break, Savi teaches Saisha how to eat food with a knife and fork, which will help her at the party.
Shashank takes Savi to the clothes shop. Aman also brings Rajat to the same shop to buy an outfit for tonight’s party, as he is going to get the best CEO award.
Lastly, Isha notifies Urmila about the engagement and invites her to it. Isha then notifies Bhagyasree of Savi’s engagement and gloats over it. Later on, Bhagyasree comments on Savi.