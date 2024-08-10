StarPlus’s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues entertaining the audience. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the written update of episode 1301, airing on 10th August 2024.
In today’s episode, Saisha slaps herself, and Nanny asks her why she is slapping herself. Saisha explains to Nanny that she is being troubled by mosquitoes because the windows are open. Nanny closes the windows and mentions using a mosquito coil to repel the mosquitoes. Saisha expresses concern, saying Savi told her the mosquito coil is bad for health. She asks Nanny for an electric racket to kill the mosquitoes. Nanny gives her a normal racket, but Saisha insists it’s not the right one and requests Nanny to call drunk Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) because he knows about it. Nanny calls Rajat, and he answers while returning home. Saisha tells Rajat she wants to stay with him and Savi and asks him to bring a mosquito racket. Rajat agrees.
In the next scene, Rajat enters Ashika’s house with a mosquito racket. Nanny opens the door and tells Rajat that Saisha is sleeping. She asks if he wants to see Saisha. Rajat agrees. Nanny takes him to Saisha’s room. Rajat feels emotional, recalling his moments with Sai. He asks Nanny to take good care of his daughter. Later, Harsh meets him and starts taunting Rajat. Suddenly, Ashika sees Rajat and asks why he is here. Rajat replies that he is getting married. She congratulates him and comments on it.
The next day, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) sees her engagement arrangements and asks Isha if she can help, but Isha doesn’t allow her. Isha feeds Savi’s favorite modak to her, and Savi becomes emotional. Isha asks Savi to wipe her tears and says she will only smile today. Isha also mentions that she will make Bhagyashree cry and comment on it.
When the doorbell rings, Isha opens the door and finds Bhagyashree asleep against the wall, having rung the doorbell by mistake. Raju then greets Isha and sends all of the family members inside. After waking up Bhagyashree, Isha asks her to come into the house.
The Bhosle family noticed that all the members of the Thakkar family appeared to be sleepy. The Thakkar family lied to the Bhosle family, claiming they were awake because they had been performing a ritual for Goddess Pooja. Isha and the others realized that the Thakkar family had been playing cards all night and felt sleepy. Raju went to fetch Rajat, who hadn’t come with them. Shantanu asked Mrunamyi to make tea for everyone. After drinking the tea, the Thakkar family regained energy and spoke normally, and their sleepiness vanished.
Finally, Janki tells her husband they cannot eat the food as they are Marathi people and only eat non-vegetarian food cooked in these utensils. Janaki and her husband explain to the Bhosle family that they cannot eat vegetarian food; seeing this makes Bhosle shocked. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
