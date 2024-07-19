Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a Star Plus television show, produce by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. Each episode has an amazing twist, making it a hit.
Today’s episode of 19th July 2024 begins with Ashika getting ready for the party and praises her style for making a stunning outfit. Later, she asks her stylist which jewelry will suit her outfit, and he suggests wearing an emerald one. Ashika feels the same way. Later, Harsh comes and says she is Harsh Gujral’s girlfriend, that her choice is always the best, and that he compliments her.
Later, Aman comes into the elevator area while talking to Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) on the phone and talks about hearing about Saisha’s (Amayra Khurana) custody. Meanwhile, Mrunmayi steps out of the elevator and chats with her mom on the phone. Suddenly, they collide, causing their phones to fall.
In the next scene, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) feels sleepless, thinks about Saisha, recalls the memories with her while holding a rose in hand, and thinks about calling her. Then, she suddenly tells herself she will meet her at the school tomorrow.
Later, Mrs. Pereria (nanny) tries to make Saisha asleep and suddenly demands that she talk to her Pari aunty (Savi), and her nanny calls her. Savi picks up the call and tries to make Saisha asleep by telling the story of Shri Krishna.
Later, Lucky returns home with a bloody face. Bhagyashree and Raju notice him and ask about what happened to him, but he doesn’t reveal the truth. After listening to this conversation, Rajat comes downstairs and asks Lucky what happened. Lucky lies to Rajat and states that Aman hit him for supporting Mrunmayi.
In the next scene, Savi calls Ashika, talks about Saisha, and, concerned, says she is not sleeping and crying. Later, Saisha calls me and tells me that Ashika is going to a party and is alone at home with the nanny. Savi asks her how much time she will get back to her. Ashika lies to Savi and says she is visiting Harsh’s dadi in the hospital. After that, they will go home.
Later, in the morning sequel, Ashika wakes up and tells her maid to make coffee. Harsh comes to the room and informs her that today is the court hearing and tells in excitement that she will get Saisha’s custody from Rajat forever, and by saying this, Harsh smiles.
Lastly, Bhagyashree feeds him a sweet curd for a good start, and Rajat takes her blessing. Bhagyashree tells Rajat that he has to bring Saisha back home.