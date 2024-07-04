Today’s episode starts with Aniruddha and Arshi getting married in a Bengali-style ceremony. In the beginning, it is shown that Aniruddha wears a garland on Arshi’s neck, and they get married. Jhanak gets emotional, starts crying, and leaves from there.
Aniruddha’s Mama Ji, aka Bharat, asks her whether she is fine. She smiles and says she is fine. After that, he says we are the people who are dumped with feelings; no one cares or listens to us. At last, her Bharat mama felt that Aniruddha would not get married to Arshi. Jhanak confronts Bharat Mama and says they love each other and are getting married.
In the next appearance, Aniruddha and Arshi sit at the mandap and prepare for further rituals. Aniruddha and Jhanak make eye contact; after seeing Jhanak and Aniruddha, Shristi angrily says to stay here and give Pandit Ji the stuff he asks for.
Further, Shristi performs aarti for Arshi and gives her daughter (Arshi) a gold ring. Shrishti puts a diya on Jhanak’s saree, causing it to catch fire. Jhanak moves, and the diya falls onto Arshi’s saree, setting it on fire.
Anirudh quickly extinguishes the fire, but Arshi faints and is rushed to the hospital. Amid the chaos, Shristi accuses Jhanak of intentionally pushing the diya towards Arshi, leading to heated confrontations.
At the hospital, tensions rise as Shrishti blames Jhanak, while Vinayak and others suggest it might have been an accident.
Afterward, Jhanak starts blaming herself and crying, and others start calming her down.