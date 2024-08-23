The StarPlus show Jhanak, which stars Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, has deeply resonated with many. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the episode update of airing on August 24, 2024.
The upcoming episode begins with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) arriving at the Bose house, where Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) mocks her, urging her to hurry and not waste their time. Jhanak responds, stating that she has important news to share. She expresses that what happened to her is something she doesn’t want anyone else to experience, growing emotional as she looks at Aniruddha.
Bipasha joins in, mocking Jhanak and telling her to stop talking nonsense and get to the point. Aniruddha, frustrated, says he doesn’t want to hear her out. Despite this, Jhanak insists they need to listen, revealing in a shocking confession that she is pregnant with Aniruddha’s child. The revelation leaves Aniruddha stunned.
Written Update 23rd August
In today’s episode, we will see that Aditya Kapoor motivates Jhanak for the audition as her turn comes. Aditya Kapoor guides Jhanak on how to give the audition and connect with the audience. Aditya says you have to dive deeply into the script and face the camera confidently, as she does on the stage when she dances.
Then, the director calls Jhanak for the audition, and she gets nervous, but Aditya helps boost her confidence. Jhanak faces the camera audition for the first time, and she creates a scene that completely relates to her present life. Jhanak gets emotional and relates to her real-life incident. Aditya Kapoor notices her behavior by seeing her emotional shot. Jhanak gets praised. The director likes Jhanak’s audition.
Later, the Director and Aditya Kapoor came to Jhanak and praised her acting skills. Suddenly, she felt dizzy and told him that she wanted to go to the washroom. Aditya Kapoor asked the director whether Jhanak was selected or not, but the director happily announced that she was the one he was searching for and commented on her acting skills.
Lastly, Jhanak comes from the washroom, and the director asks her whether she is alright and if she will work in the movie. Jhanak happily agrees, and Aditya Kapoor and the director are happy with her decision. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Please watch this episode on StarPlus.