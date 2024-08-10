The StarPlus show Jhanak, which stars Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, has become a favorite of many. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the written update of episode 264, airing on August 10, 2024.
In today’s episode, the heated conversation between Anirudhha and Aditya about Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) unfolds. Both are adamant about keeping Jhanak to themselves, but Aditya, as a reminder of his victory, asserts that it’s his responsibility to nurture the talented girl’s career. Aniruddha, deeply hurt by Aditya’s stance, is left reeling from the emotional blow.
In the meantime, Arshi (Chandni Sharma) becomes furious with her mother, Srishti, for lying to her. Confronting Srishti, she asks Arshi why she didn’t call her husband. Arshi shows no interest in her husband because she knows she cannot control Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja), who used to love Jhanak. She doesn’t want to compete with Jhanak, who she sees as exploiting her life. Arshi clarifies that she will not compete in the final round if Jhanak participates. However, Srishti is not willing to give up so easily.
A sense of unease grips the Bose family as they discover Appu is missing. Despite their frantic search, they come to a chilling realization that Lalan has taken the girl with him. When Ajanta is questioned about Appu’s whereabouts, her cryptic response only adds to the mystery. The entire Bose family is against Appu and Lalon, but Chhoton’s unexpected support adds a twist to the situation.
In a heartwarming gesture, Lalon invites Appu to join him on stage and introduces her as a talented singer to the audience. Their joint performance is not just a display of their musical prowess but also a testament to the strength of their friendship. Chhoton’s arrival before the performance adds to the scene’s emotional resonance, as their bond visibly moves him. Excited, Appu shares her joy with Chhoton about her performance with Lalon.
Arshi calls Aniruddha and asks him where he is. Anirudh says that he is with Aditya and Jhanak. Arshi becomes furious and asks him to come home as soon as possible. They start fighting with each other over the phone. Arshi can’t tolerate the cruel behavior of Aniruddha, who meets Jhanak. Aniruddha tries to explain his situation and how important it is to be with that helpless girl, but she doesn’t want to listen and asks him to come to the hotel; otherwise, she will return to Kolkata.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
