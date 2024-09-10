The StarPlus serial Jhanak, starring Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, entertains the audience produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures. Check out the episode update, airing on 11 September 2024.
In the upcoming episode, Aditya Kapoor calls Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) and informs him about Jhanak’s (Hiba Nawab) poor condition. He asks him to come to Mumbai and tells him that Jhanak has been hospitalized. Aniruddha informs him about reaching Mumbai soon.
Jhanak Today’s Written Update
In today’s episode, the commissioner exposed Shubu with the recording in front of everyone in jail, leaving the family members devastated and Aniruddha shocked. However, Shubu still stays firm and highlights that it’s a fake voice. The commissioner questions everyone whether they want Shubu to get arrested or leave him. Jhanak asks Laalon to decide, as he did wrong with him.
Laalon denies punishing Shubu by locking him in jail. He shares that now Shubu and Laal are his family, so he won’t purposely harm them. Soon, everyone comes home, and Shubu goes directly to his room. Shrishti throws her tantrums, and everyone expresses their disappointment over Shubu. But Tanuja asks Bipasha to call Shubu down, as Laalon and others are blaming him without any reason.
Shubu comes down with no guilt and tries to prove himself innocent. However, Jhanak smiles and criticizes Shubu’s behavior. Jhanak shares that for Shubu’s misdeeds, his license should also be cancelled. Shubu gets angry hearing this and questions Aniruddha for supporting Jhanak. Shubu also blames Shrishti for bringing Jhanak into their lives. Aniruddha takes a stand and shares that nobody is able to speak as everyone is a culprit. He expresses his disappointment with Shubu and protects Jhanak.