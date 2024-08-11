In StarPlus’s show Jhanak, produced by Magic Moments Pictures, the audience witnesses new drama every day. The show casts Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja, and Chandni Sharma in lead roles. Check out the written update of episode 265, airing on 11 August 2024.
Today’s episode begins with Arshi (Chandni Sharma) shouting at Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) for still caring about Jhanak (Hiba Nawab). She warns Aniruddha that if she doesn’t return home, she will not participate in the competition and will return to Kolkata. Aniruddha gets trapped, and he agrees to return as soon as possible. Aniruddha asks Rudra to take care of her. Rudra assures Aniruddha that he will take care of her and also shares an update about Jhanak’s condition.
Arshi breaks things in anger, and Srishti calms her down. Meanwhile, Aapu’s health deteriorates, and Trisha and Bipasha accuse her of trying to manipulate Lalon to get married to him. Hearing this, Aapu’s mother and father feel terrible. Bablu assures Trisha he will take care of Aapu, but this backfires on Trisha.
Later, Arshi, Aniruddha, and Shrishti come for the dance competition’s finale, where Jhanak also returns. Brij Bhushan announces that this is Jhanak’s last chance, which leaves Arshi jealous. After the contestants perform, Shristhi encourages Arshi to defeat Jhanak. Soon, Jhanak performs on stage, mesmerizing the audience with her skillful dance.
Everyone claps for Jhanak while Arshi leaves to get ready. However, it seems another plan is being devised against Jhanak. The host announces a short break, after which the judges will share their opinions about Jhanak’s performance.
Aniruddha takes Rudra with him in a corner. Aniruddha asks Rudra’s intention for Jhanak. Rudra reveals that he wishes her the best in achieving success and learning more dance forms. Aniruddha then reveals about the connection between Jhanak and Brij Bhushan. He reveals that Jhanak is Brij Bhushan’s daughter, leaving Rudra shocked.