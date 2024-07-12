Jhanak is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series that premieres on StarPlus and Produce under Magic Moments Motion Pictures.
Today’s 12th July 2024 episode begins with Vinayak (Saurabh Agarwal) being upset with Shrishti (Poorva Gokhale) for her actions. He expresses his frustration, saying that it’s difficult to live with someone who only knows hatred. Shrishti becomes emotional and begins to cry.
Tanuja steps in to console her, reminding everyone of the good news that Arshi can dance again after her surgery. She also mentions how Arshi (Chandni Sharma) will participate in a dance reality show in Mumbai.
Just then, Anirudh (Krushal Ahuja) informs them they are taking Arshi for surgery and won’t allow them to visit her. In response, Anirudh offers to stay behind while the others go home.
Meanwhile, Jhanak arrives in Mumbai and asks the driver for directions as she is new to the city. Later, the driver tells her to take a seat.
Appu stops Lalon from criticizing her for supposedly stealing a ball. She returns the ball and tearfully denies being a thief, but Lalon soothes her by calling her the best girl in the world. Appu doubts his words, sharing how Jhanak left her because of Appu’s supposed bad behavior regarding the ball, which she used to distract herself from sadness.
Later, Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) gazes at the city and ponders how she will survive in such a bustling place. She is certain that her mother will shield her from any troubles.
Anirudh contacts Jhanak and asks her to answer the phone and give her whereabouts. Jhanak, on the other hand, is determined to ignore his call and even considers changing her phone number so that she can go on with her life. Anirudh’s stress for Jhanak is evident as he anxiously awaits her answer.
Meanwhile, Jhanak contemplates finding employment at an office where she has to submit an application form and present her documents. However, the lady in charge suggests waiting for her exam results before proceeding further or speaking with the boss about it.
Shrishti reveals her worry that she won’t be at ease until Arshi can dance again. Tanuja reassures her that she will recover soon. Shrishti responds affirmatively, expressing her desire to see Arshi dancing again, especially since she received an offer from a popular reality show.
The office staff greets Jhanak and inquires about the job application. Jhanak informs them that she has not yet graduated but is waiting for her exam results, which will be available in a few days.
Later, Jhanak asks if there are any other available positions. The lady responds by suggesting that she wait until their boss arrives. Later, grateful for their consideration, Jhanak thanks them, to which the lady kindly remind her to express gratitude once the bosses have given their consent.