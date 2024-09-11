The StarPlus’s TV serial Jhanak, starring Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, entertains the audience produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures. Check out the episode update, airing on 12 September 2024.
In the upcoming episode, Aditya Kapoor calls Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) and asks him to come to Mumbai as soon as possible as Jhanak’s (Hiba Nawab) health is deteriorating. Aniruddha worries and informs Aditya that he will reach there soon.
Jhanak Today’s Written Update
Today’s episode begins with Aniruddha confronting Shubu for his wrongdoings. Shubu questions Aniruddha whether he trusts him or not. Aniruddha clarifies that the commissioner, with proof, showed that Shubu is behind all this, and he has no proof to prove himself innocent. Aniruddha also taunts Shrishti, making Arshi (Chandni Sharma) angry.
Later, Tanuja refuses to attend Appu’s further Bidai ceremony. Upon this, Aniruddha announces that those who don’t wish to be here can leave, but he will attend the function. Arshi confronts Aniruddha, highlighting that he wants to stay because of Jhanak. Jhanak takes a stand and confronts Arshi that she is married to Aniruddha, though her marriage was half. She is still Aniruddha’s wife but still feels insecure, leaving Arshi devastated.
Soon, everyone leaves, and only a few people prepare for Appu’s farewell. Jhanak invites Appu to come over to her home in Mumbai, and Aniruddha taunts Jhanak, taking Aditya Kapoor’s name. Lastly, during the bidae ceremony, Jhanak stops Appu from performing the ceremony, creating an intense scene.