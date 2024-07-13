Jhanak is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series that premieres on StarPlus and Produce under Magic Moments Motion Pictures.
Today’s 12th July 2024 episode begins with The office staff informing Jhanak that the bosses are ready to meet her. Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) rushes to meet them with high hopes of getting a job. She meets them and introduces herself. They tell her that she won’t get a job without a degree. Jhanak tries to convince them that she will soon get her results and degree.
The lady tells Jhanak that Guruji trains the dance participants and that she can become Guruji’s assistant if she wants. Jhanak agrees to take the job.
Bipasha (Patrali Chattopadhyay) consoles Shrishti and asks her not to stress about Jhanak, who has gone too far from them. She belittles Jhanak and says that Jhanak will contact someone for her benefit. Later, Shubh asks Shrishti (Poorva Gokhale) to forget Jhanak. He advises that they think of Arshi (Chandni Sharma) and Anirudh’s (Krushal Ahuja) union and happiness.
Later, Dadi informs Choton and Anjana that Arshi’s operation get successful. Choton pities Arshi and Jhanak and tells them that Jhanak is missing and is worried for her. Dadi asks him to stop defending Jhanak and tells Choton to let Jhanak go anywhere. She calls Jhanak a big fraud.
In the next scene, the lady says she will give Jhanak Rs. 10,000 as a monthly salary. Jhanak is sure to find accommodation. She says she has no experience and won’t get a better job. The lady offers her accommodation. Jhanak is glad. The lady asks her to join them starting tomorrow.
Later, Anirudh worries about Jhanak and tries to get information about her. Lal and Bipasha find him focusing on Jhanak rather than Arshi.
Shubh and Tanuja try to speak to Anirudh. Anirudh tells them his mood is bad, and he doesn’t want to talk to anyone. Lal and Bipasha ask him why he worries, but Anirudh shares nothing.
Later, Bipasha blames Anirudh for cheating on Arshi. Anirudh asks her what she means to say. She tells him Jhanak left the house to gain sympathy, and he doesn’t realize her clever trap. She also comments that he doesn’t love Arshi now because Jhanak has taken Arshi’s place. She says that he loves Jhanak and doesn’t want to marry Arshi.