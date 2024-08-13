The StarPlus show Jhanak, which stars Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, has become a favorite of many. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the written update of episode 264, airing on August 13, 2024.
In today’s episode, Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) makes a weird request to Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) and tells her to lose the dance competition, but by listening to this, Jhanak is shocked. Later, Aniruddha tells her to leave this competition for Arshi and comment on it. Later, Jhanak also basks at him and states that no one has done this for her, so why should she? He also says that he has come to make a deal and comment on it.
In the next scene, the finale competition starts, and the anchor announces and takes Arshi (Chandni Sharma) and Jhanak’s names as they are finalists. This time, there is a twist: Both the finalists will wear masks to perform on the stage. Arshi and Jhanak showcase their stunning and mesmerizing dance moves.
Later, the anchor announces Kumar Sanu as a dance competition judge and tells him to perform a life performance of his melodious songs. Everyone is mesmerized, and the audience asks once more, but later, Kumar Sanu sings on Sochenge Tumhe Pyaar song, and everyone is delving into his stunning voice and vocals.
Lastly, the Anchor asks all contestants, including Jhanak and Arshi, to stand on the stage with the judges for the results. The anchor announces Jhanak as the runner-up, and Kumar Sanu gives her this trophy. Aniruddha says that because of him, Jhanak has lost this competition and gets emotional after seeing this; Jhanak looks to Aniruddha. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
