In the upcoming episode, Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) is shocked to learn about Jhanak’s (Hiba Nawab) deteriorating condition, and he decides to fly to Mumbai. Meanwhile, Jhanak is unconscious and admitted to the hospital.
Jhanak Today’s Written Update
Today’s episode begins with Appu’s warm welcome at her in-laws’ house. Everyone welcomes Appu and makes her feel special. However, Kajal looks sad, and she also taunts Laalon. Guests at Laalon’s house praise Appu’s nature and grounded behaviour. As Laalon enters, Jhimli and the other girls ask Laalon for money, but he denies it. Then Appu orders Laalon to give money, and he agrees.
During all the ceremonies, Kajal talks about going home, but Nutun insists she stays, and she denies this. Appu very innocently tries to convince Kajal, and she agrees, and they bond well. The next day, Jhanak comes to Appu’s house with Chhouton, and they see Appu well-groomed. Nutun praises Appu, and Jhanak shares that she will leave soon, so she has come to see Appu.
At the same time, Aniruddha arrives with Meenu, who praises Appu, creating a joyous moment. Soon, Laalon’s cousin sisters Megha and Adrija come, and Nutun introduces Jhanak, Aniruddha, and others. Megha feels Jhanak is familiar, and then she recalls her experience from an ad and the dance reality show. Aniruddha tries to make Jhanak feel low, but Jhanak takes a stand, and she reveals about Arshi (Chandni Sharma), creating an awkward scene for Aniruddha. Lastly, Appu asks Jhanak to dance and Megha to sing for her.